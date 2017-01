World's Largest One-day Leadership Conference to be Simulcast in Alpharetta- May 5th, 2017

Alpharetta, GA - Leadercast is the world's largest one-day leadership conference, broadcast LIVE from Atlanta and simulcast to hundreds of locations around the world.

-- This year marks the seventeeth year of the annual leadership conference and the inaugural year that Leadercast Alpharetta will be hosting the event at The Metropolitan Club - http://event.leadercast.com/location/alpharettaThe theme of this year's conference is, "Powered by Purpose." Purpose is what defines us, drives us, and empowers us. It is the glue for an organization and the fuel for an individual. Today's organization can't rely on old practices. A new organization is emerging and at the center of its driving force is the igniting power of purpose.· Companies with ideals of improving people's lives at the center of all they do outperform others by 400%· More than 70% of people consider an organization's environmental and/or social impact when deciding where to work· Employees that feel they are working towards a good cause show increased productivity by up to 30%· People who are able to make a social or environmental impact on the job are more satisfied by a 2:1 ratioThe conference will allow attendees to discover the steps they can take to uncover their purpose, to reconnect to their organization's "why", to attract and engage the right people for your efforts and to thrive as a team. Key speakers – with purpose-driven leadership– will inspire the many people who attend locally, and the more than 100,000 people who will attend the event live in Atlanta or at hundreds of other simulcast locations in more than 20 countries. Among the keynote speakers are:o Daniel Pink - Behavioral Science Expert, Best-Selling Author, & Host of Crowd Controlo Molly Fletcher - Former Top Sports Agent & Authoro Andy Stanley - Leadership Author & Communicatoro Suzy Welch- Author, TV Commentator, & Business Journalisto Henry Cloud- Acclaimed Leadership Expert, Clinical Psychologist, & Best-Selling Authoro Jess Ekstrom- CEO of Headbands of Hopeo Tyler Perry- Director, Playwright, Screenwriter, Producer, Actor, Author & EntrepreneurFor years, Leadercast has brought people together and equipped them to become better leaders, managers, community members, and employees. Here is what people have to say about Leadercast:"With a constantly impressive lineup of speakers and the on-target themes year-over-year (and at such a value), I consider Leadercast a 'can't miss' event," Kalpana OOmmen, Vice President Talent Acquisition, Cox Enterprises & 9-year Leadercast attendee."The whole day was interesting from start to finish. It was valuable to hear from leaders from various fields, as each had different perspectives and experiences. I was able to learn from leaders whom I otherwise would not have known of because I was unfamiliar with their work," Katie Booth, Mount Vernon Nazarene University."For me, it's a re-charge. For one day I can plug-in, focus on me - my impact, obstacles, and growth opportunities. I love that it is not only a lecture but it's an immersive experience that keeps me engaged…by a multi-sensory approach," Patrick Williams, Marketing Director, SunTrust Bank.For more information and to purchase your ticket or group tickets to the Leadercast Alpharetta event, visit http://event.leadercast.com/ location/alpharetta