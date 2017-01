New Free Service, 70 Strong, Launches in January for Older Adults

Potential Model for Organizations Serving Seniors Nationwide

-- Older adults, ages 70 and up, have a free handy new resource to discover and learn about valuable activities and services throughout the community. It's called 70 Strong and it is a model that other organizations could adopt elsewhere in California and across the United States.70 Strong is the first comprehensive guide for older adults in central and southern San Mateo County. Updated frequently, it lists free and low-cost activities and services including enrichment classes from book clubs to language instruction;social groups including dance clubs, pickleball, tai chi, yoga and pick-up softball games; volunteer opportunities;support groups; home care; hospitals; community clinics; transportation including Lyft rides; food services; and housing."We saw an emerging need to help older adults find activities and services that will keep them fit and healthy for decades to come," says Lee Michelson, CEO of Sequoia Healthcare District, which developed the new program in collaboration with Peninsula Family Service. "The 70 Strong initiative is our newest investment in community members' well-being, peace of mind and quality of life," he adds.Older adults, seniors, friends and neighbors can discover the best resources in several ways: online at http://70Strong.org , on the phone with a Community Navigator (650.780.7547), in person at one of several community locations, and through home visits for district residents.70 Strong also addresses an important public health issue – loneliness, says Gail Alberti, Peninsula Family Service board member. "The challenges of aging are about to become less daunting with the launch of 70 Strong," says Alberti. "It's a much needed resource. Older adults often find themselves lacking the support they need when confronted with medical and emotional issues."Alberti adds that "Through 70 Strong, people will find support when needed, and a wide menu of activities and interest groups to stay vibrant, engaged and connected. And all with just a single click or phone call.": Sequoia Healthcare District, established in 1946, is committed to improving the health of the community. The main priorities are promoting wellness and providing access to medical, mental health and dental care. The district serves California residents of Atherton, Belmont, Portola Valley, Redwood City, Redwood Shores, San Carlos, Woodside, and parts of Foster City, Menlo Park and San Mateo. Peninsula Family Service is Sequoia's partner in bringing the 70 Strong initiative – at no cost to use – to everyone living in the district. Learn more at sequoiahealthcaredistrict.com.: Peninsula Family Service, a nonprofit, strengthens the community by providing children, families, and older adults the support and tools to realize their full potential and lead healthy, stable lives. Learn more at peninsulafamilyservice.org.