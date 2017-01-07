The Outlets At Orange Celebrates The Year Of The Rooster

Orange County's premiere outlet shopping destination honors the 2017 Lunar New Year with performances and giveaways

-- The 2017 Lunar New Year celebration begins at The Outlets at Orange on January 17 with gifts and giveaways through February 2. Orange County's premiere outlet shopping center will also host a variety of dance and music performances from three local Southern California organizations on January 29.The Outlets at Orange is honoring Chinese culture through hosting musical, dance and theatrical routines on January 29. The day will kick off with Awakened Blessing Lion Dance Troupe, a nonprofit arts education program that aims to promote and preserve Chinese traditions, and will perform at 12 p.m. with traditional drumming and cymbals. Dramatic, neck bending stilt performers will be seen throughout the center in traditional Chinese dress starting at 1 p.m. And lastly, the Southern Young Tigers Lion Dance team from The University of California in Irvine is a student operated cultural group who performs all around Orange County and will perform at 2:30 p.m."Lunar New Year is an annual tradition at The Outlets at Orange, and in 2017 we're proud to offer our guests even more ways to celebrate and participate,"said Leigh Reinert, Director of Marketing and Business Development for The Outlets at Orange. "Thanks to exclusive specials from our retailers, fun giveaways and multiple high energy performances, we are welcoming the year of the rooster with unforgettable excitement."Shoppers are also encouraged to stop at Guest Services to retrieve complimentary Lunar New Year mints and Lucky Red Envelopes, stuffed with special discounts to mall retailers. Inside the red envelopes, shoppers have the chance to find a variety of prizes like discount cards from Planet Beauty, ASICS, gift cards from Timberland, Gap Factory, Dave & Buster's, Free Pizookies and gift cards from BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and a free Savings Passport, with hundreds of dollars in savings from The Outlets at Orange retailers. Special Lucky Envelopes will also include $20 Simon Giftcards. Limit one red envelope per customer, while supplies last.The Outlets at Orange is also hosting a Surprise and Delight where Guest Services will spontaneously hand out red envelopes and Lunar New Year themed gifts. Shoppers can remember the Year of the Rooster's kickoff at The Outlets at Orange with a Lunar New Year themed photo booth on January 29 from Noon – 5 p.m. near the Bloomingdale's Fountain Courtyard.The Outlets at Orange is Orange County's premiere outlet shopping destination with more than 120 popular stores and restaurants. This leading open-air shopping, dining and entertainment venue in Southern California includes Nordstrom Rack, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, H&M, G by Guess, DKNY Company Store, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Nike Factory Store and more to come. Shoppers can enjoy lunch or dinner at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, T.G.I. Friday's, Johnny Rockets, Market Broiler and Café Tu Tu Tango. Family fun is a must at Lucky Strike Lanes, Van's Skate Park and AMC 30 Theatres. Plus, the Burke Williams Day Spa offers much needed rejuvenation and relaxation. The Outlets at Orange, part of The Mills® portfolio owned by Simon Property Group, is located at the intersection of I-5 and State Highways 22 and 57 in Orange, CA, minutes from Disneyland. It is open regularly from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Mon-Thurs, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fri-Sat, and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, please call (714) 769-4000, visitor check us out on Facebook atand Twitter atThe Mills, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami)Simon Property Group, Inc. is a S&P 100 company and a global leader in the retail real estate industry. Simon currently owns or has an interest in more than 325 retail real estate properties in North America, Asia and Europe comprising approximately 243 million square feet. Simon is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., and employs approximately 5,500 people in the United States.For more information, visit the Simon Property Group website at simonmalls.com