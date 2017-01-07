News By Tag
Greater Washington Urban League Announces 45th Annual Whitney M Young, Jr. Memorial Gala Featuring G
Gala 2017 Celebrating Heroes in our Community; Save the Date to Join GWUL
There are opportunities NOW to have an active role in this year's gala by becoming a Sponsor. To learn more, contact Ms. Lizette Corro at 202.265.9878 or Sponsorship@
About Greater Washington Urban League
Empowering Communities Changing Lives. The Greater Washington Urban League last year served over 65,000 residents in Washington, DC, Montgomery County and Prince George's County Maryland. For more than 75 years GWUL through its local impact has empowered communities and improved the quality of life via its program services in the areas educational scholarships, employment & training, entrepreneurship, emergency assistance and making homeownership possible for first time buyers.
Media Contact
Thomasina Perkins-Washington-
202.265.8200 ext. 246
***@gwul.org
