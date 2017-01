Greater Washington Urban League Announces 45th Annual Whitney M Young, Jr. Memorial Gala Featuring G

Gala 2017 Celebrating Heroes in our Community; Save the Date to Join GWUL

-- The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) invites you to save the date of Friday, March 10, as we celebrate Heroes in our Community. The 45Annual Whitney M. Young, Jr. Memorial Gala will be held at the magnificent Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Washington, DC and is an annual fundraiser which features a performance by Grammy Award Winner Lalah Hathaway, who is most recently known for hits such as Runnin' and Surrender from the Blockbuster film "Hidden Figures". This year's Gala will be full of excitement and surprises. You will also have many wonderful gifts to select from during our silent and Live Auctions. The funds raised at the Gala assists the GWUL in continuing it's work in the DC Metro community with programs in areas such as Home Ownership, Entrepreneurship and Scholarship.There are opportunitiesto have an active role in this year's gala by becoming a Sponsor. To learn more, contact Ms. Lizette Corro at 202.265.9878 or Sponsorship@GWUL.org. There are also opportunities for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses to have an ad included in the GWUL Small Business Directory; learn how by sending an email to: Ads@GWUL.org. This year there is something for Everyone! Mark your calendars for Friday, March 10and Join us! To learn more about the Greater Washington Urban League's Gala and/or community programs visit: www.gwul.org Empowering Communities Changing Lives. The Greater Washington Urban League last year served over 65,000 residents in Washington, DC, Montgomery County and Prince George's County Maryland. For more than 75 years GWUL through its local impact has empowered communities and improved the quality of life via its program services in the areas educational scholarships, employment & training, entrepreneurship, emergency assistance and making homeownership possible for first time buyers.