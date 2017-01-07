Rachele Royale drops epic music video for "Circus Life" by "Gotham" director TJ Scott

CPG Music recording artist Rachele Royale drops epic music video for "Circus Life", directed by Cinematic Pictures director TJ Scott (prime-time director best known for "Gotham", "Bates Motel", Antoine Fuqua's "ICE").

--recording artistreleased an epic music video for the single "Circus Life", directed by Cinematic Pictures director(one of the top prime-time directors best known for "Gotham", "Bates Motel", Antoine Fuqua's "ICE", Stephen King's "The Mist").WATCH & SHARE "Circus Life": youtu.be/XAHLP6XprF0YouTube.com/RachelRoyaleMusicRachele Royale's "Circus Life" single will be available: iTunes.com/RacheleRoyaleDirected by TJ Scott, the video is evocative of Scott's signature style. Big, dark, intense and visually arresting and most importantly, creating a phenomenal visual showcasing Rachele Royale's extraordinary talent, both as a singer and as a national ballet champion.describes the journey in creating the Circus Life track:"When I first heard the track for Circus Life I immediately saw this 1940's meets Goth cast of Circus Characters in my head and I just had to shoot it. From day one that was the look we chased for the music Video. I loved the Metaphors that Rachele wrote in the song - that once you get into the 'music label world' it is like walking a Tight Rope and meeting Fire-breathers and that it's a bit like entering your own funeral. As a cinematic device we decided to have Rachele lead a younger version of herself into the world of the 'Circus Life' like a Mentor or Guide. I loved that notion as all of us in the entertainment biz rely on a Mentor at one point or another... someone to teach us how to navigate the tightrope, because it's so easy to fall.I decided that we should pull out all of the stops on this video for Rachele. For the Location I had in mind a fantastic theatre stage in a Masonic Temple in Santa Fe that was built in the 1920's that I had scouted while directing the Longmire series for Netflix. I knew that even though the logistics of shooting in Santa Fe would be a challenge - we had to shoot the video there.The Theatre had the original hand painted backdrops that had the perfect period piece colors and design. We brought on Emmy Award Winning Production Designer Tom Walsh and his full team to do the Art Direction and they nailed down a totally unique look for us. They created a fantasy world that was still based in a tangible reality.Rachele, my producing partner Dennys Ilic and I wanted to build a wildly eclectic cast of characters for the circus. We held casting calls in Santa Fe and Albuquerque and we scoured the net for some interesting circus acts. In the End our cast come from all over including New Mexico, Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle and Montana.Next we had to costume the Circus. We were super lucky to have Daniella Moore and her amazing team from the TV Series 'Longmire' all come on board. Daniella designed 6 unique wardrobes from scratch that Rachele wore in the video. Young Rachele was played by actress Kennedy Brice (The Walking Dead) who flew in from Georgia for the shoot. She and 55 Circus players had their wardrobes conjured up from scratch by the designer Daniella and her team.Once we got to shooting the video we harnessed the years of knowledge of Martin Scorsese's Camera operator Phil Pfeiffer to light and film the video. Phil's gaffer for this was Dan Delgado (Top Gun, The Expendables). The years of expertise between these two is like an encyclopedia of film making. We had a young, amazing crew and these two elder statesmen harnessed that fresh driven energy.Award winning DOPProduced and operated one camera, as Keith Andreen manned the A-Camera and the Movi-Cam.Rachele Royale's Choreography was created by Jason and Valeree Young the team behind Madonna and countless other A-List Stars. Val stuck by my side and worked and re-worked the players in every shot to perfection.Once the video was shot it fell to Film-Maker/ Editor("June") and Genie Award Winning (Canadian Emmy) Editor,, to assemble the footage into the narrative. The two artists collaborated in sync to cull the enormous amount to footage to fit the timing of the song.Award wining Colorist Paul Westerbeck ( CSI, CSI Miami, Gotham) signed on to put the finishing touches on the color timing.In the end over 100 people worked on the 3 1/2 minute video. We hope that people like the "Circus Life" we created for them."Dennys Ilic, co-Founder of Cinematic Pictures Productions (music video production company) and record label CPG Music, said "The moment TJ Scott began putting forward his concept for the emotionally charged song "Circus Life" I knew it was going to be something larger than life. Partially because of his epic cinematic style as as a director and partially because of the source material's creator, Rachele Royale. An incredibly talented performer on every level Rachele, brought a days-gone-by grandeur to this production that was of monumental visual scale and beauty. "Circus Life" is a feast of sound and vision and we are very proud at CPGM to showcase as our flagship music video and a measure of the love and support we show for truly talented artists signed with our label."URL: RacheleRoyale.comFacebook.com/RacheleRoyaleMusicInstagram.com/RacheleRoyaleMusicTwitter.com/RacheleRoyaleYouTube.com/RachelRoyaleMusicSoundcloud.com/RacheleRoyaleiTunes.com/RacheleRoyale@CinematicPix