 
News By Tag
* Autumn Whitewalls
* Christine Richard
* Scottish
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


"Autumn at Whitewalls" by Christine Richard is published

A Scottish family saga full of intrigue set in the present day
 
 
AUTUMN AT WHITEWALLS
AUTUMN AT WHITEWALLS
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Autumn Whitewalls
Christine Richard
Scottish

Industry:
Books

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Projects

LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- ISBN#978-1787191952

"Autumn at Whitewalls" by Christine Richard

About the Book:

"Whitewalls" by Christine Richard is a Scottish family saga set in the present day.  The family home on the banks of the River Tweed in southern Scotland is the heart of the family and the haven to which the four generations return on a regular basis.  Four generations of the Douglas's appear on the surface to have a life which is really idyllic - beautiful homes, happy family lives genuine warmth and stability in a fast changing world.  Then, into this "Scottish Eden" real life intrudes and Rosie, the matriarch of the family finds her ordered and lovely world turned upside down.  This book is full of interesting locations, characters, animals, painting, gardens, food and much more including intrigue, triumphs and defeats."

About the Author:

Christine has been writing stories since she was a small child. The ideas for her first published novel, 'Whitewalls' came from observing the lives of families for whom everything seems to be going well. Then, into this "Scottish Eden" real life intrudes and all is not how it seems. In 'Whitewalls' which is the name of the family home, there are four generations of the Douglas family from twins aged 8, John and Minty to a very naughty Great-Grandfather, Sir Alistair who is still causing havoc in his eighties. She has set the book in the present day with lots of lovely locations, animals, dramas both large and small and hopefully has ended with the reader wanting more. Christine lives and works in Edinburgh where she is also involved in public life serving on the Boards of the International Festival, Friends of the Royal Scottish Academy and Edinburgh's Telford College.

Amazon Reviews:

These are two of over a dozen five-star reviews for this book on Amazon:

5.0 out of 5 stars (https://www.amazon.co.uk/review/R1D66NOSCYQGSK/ref=cm_cr_...)  Guilty Pleasure

By Agromania (https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/pdp/profile/A2YMDRCOG31SAF/re...)

Format: Paperback

What a great read!!!! I tend to read multiple books at the same time, but found that impossible with this book. I NEEDED to read it! I so enjoyed the story - the characters, the places and the way that Ms. Richard carefully showed how good and bad co-exist in people. I can't wait to read the next one!

5.0 out of 5 stars  Whitewalls

By Joan Anderson

Format: Paperback

A contemporary story set in the Scottish Borders during one spring and summer. A family of four generations at its heart and a house called Whitewalls at the heart of this family…

Escape into the story around the central character, Rosie, an 'in-betweener' whose life revolves around the various generations of her family. The narrative takes the reader on a journey with twists and turns both geographically and emotionally with fantastic backdrops and characters.

Curl up with a glass of wine and this book - bliss.

"Autumn at Whitewalls" is now available in hardback from Amazon at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Autumn-at-Whitewalls-Christine-Richard/dp/1787191966

This engrossing novel is also available in paperback from Amazon UK at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1787191958

Press/Media Contact Details:

New Generation Publishing

Tel. 01234 712 064

E-mail: info@newgeneration-publishing.com

Contact
New Generation Publishing
01234 712 064
***@newgeneration-publishing.com
End
Source:New Generation Publishing
Email:***@newgeneration-publishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Autumn Whitewalls, Christine Richard, Scottish
Industry:Books
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release 1 PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share