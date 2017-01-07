News By Tag
"Autumn at Whitewalls" by Christine Richard is published
A Scottish family saga full of intrigue set in the present day
"Autumn at Whitewalls" by Christine Richard
About the Book:
"Whitewalls"
About the Author:
Christine has been writing stories since she was a small child. The ideas for her first published novel, 'Whitewalls' came from observing the lives of families for whom everything seems to be going well. Then, into this "Scottish Eden" real life intrudes and all is not how it seems. In 'Whitewalls' which is the name of the family home, there are four generations of the Douglas family from twins aged 8, John and Minty to a very naughty Great-Grandfather, Sir Alistair who is still causing havoc in his eighties. She has set the book in the present day with lots of lovely locations, animals, dramas both large and small and hopefully has ended with the reader wanting more. Christine lives and works in Edinburgh where she is also involved in public life serving on the Boards of the International Festival, Friends of the Royal Scottish Academy and Edinburgh's Telford College.
Amazon Reviews:
These are two of over a dozen five-star reviews for this book on Amazon:
5.0 out of 5 stars (https://www.amazon.co.uk/
By Agromania (https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Format: Paperback
What a great read!!!! I tend to read multiple books at the same time, but found that impossible with this book. I NEEDED to read it! I so enjoyed the story - the characters, the places and the way that Ms. Richard carefully showed how good and bad co-exist in people. I can't wait to read the next one!
5.0 out of 5 stars Whitewalls
By Joan Anderson
Format: Paperback
A contemporary story set in the Scottish Borders during one spring and summer. A family of four generations at its heart and a house called Whitewalls at the heart of this family…
Escape into the story around the central character, Rosie, an 'in-betweener' whose life revolves around the various generations of her family. The narrative takes the reader on a journey with twists and turns both geographically and emotionally with fantastic backdrops and characters.
Curl up with a glass of wine and this book - bliss.
"Autumn at Whitewalls" is now available in hardback from Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
This engrossing novel is also available in paperback from Amazon UK at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Press/Media Contact Details:
New Generation Publishing
Tel. 01234 712 064
E-mail: info@newgeneration-
Contact
New Generation Publishing
01234 712 064
***@newgeneration-
