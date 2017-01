"Autumn at Whitewalls" by Christine Richard is published

A Scottish family saga full of intrigue set in the present day

AUTUMN AT WHITEWALLS

ISBN#978-1787191952"Whitewalls"by Christine Richard is a Scottish family saga set in the present day. The family home on the banks of the River Tweed in southern Scotland is the heart of the family and the haven to which the four generations return on a regular basis. Four generations of the Douglas's appear on the surface to have a life which is really idyllic - beautiful homes, happy family lives genuine warmth and stability in a fast changing world. Then, into this "Scottish Eden" real life intrudes and Rosie, the matriarch of the family finds her ordered and lovely world turned upside down. This book is full of interesting locations, characters, animals, painting, gardens, food and much more including intrigue, triumphs and defeats."Christine has been writing stories since she was a small child. The ideas for her first published novel, 'Whitewalls' came from observing the lives of families for whom everything seems to be going well. Then, into this "Scottish Eden" real life intrudes and all is not how it seems. In 'Whitewalls' which is the name of the family home, there are four generations of the Douglas family from twins aged 8, John and Minty to a very naughty Great-Grandfather, Sir Alistair who is still causing havoc in his eighties. She has set the book in the present day with lots of lovely locations, animals, dramas both large and small and hopefully has ended with the reader wanting more. Christine lives and works in Edinburgh where she is also involved in public life serving on the Boards of the International Festival, Friends of the Royal Scottish Academy and Edinburgh's Telford College.These are two of over a dozen five-star reviews for this book on Amazon: Guilty PleasureBy Agromania Format: PaperbackWhat a great read!!!! I tend to read multiple books at the same time, but found that impossible with this book. I NEEDED to read it! I so enjoyed the story - the characters, the places and the way that Ms. Richard carefully showed how good and bad co-exist in people. I can't wait to read the next one!WhitewallsBy Joan AndersonFormat: PaperbackA contemporary story set in the Scottish Borders during one spring and summer. A family of four generations at its heart and a house called Whitewalls at the heart of this family…Escape into the story around the central character, Rosie, an 'in-betweener' whose life revolves around the various generations of her family. The narrative takes the reader on a journey with twists and turns both geographically and emotionally with fantastic backdrops and characters.Curl up with a glass of wine and this book - bliss.