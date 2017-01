Garden City Realty announces its agents of the quarter

Contact

-- Lee Hewitt, Broker-in-Charge of Garden City Realty, Inc., a full-service real estate firm, is pleased to announce thatis the top listing agent andis the top selling agent of the fourth quarter of 2016.Coleman is the firm's top producer of the year from 2007-2010 and 2013. Year to date, she has been recognized as listing and selling agent for January and listing agent for April and December.Coleman has been a Broker Associate with Garden City Realty since 1999 and specializes in the coastal resort areas of the south strand. She holds the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation - a credential that fewer than four percent of REALTORS® nationwide have earned. Additionally, Coleman is a Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), holds the Resort and Residential (RRS) designation, and has training specific to 1031 tax exchanges. She presently serves as Secretary of the Garden City Beach Community Association, is the Carolina Coast Cotillion Events Coordinator, and is an active member of the Belin United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet. Coleman can be reached at 843-652-4248 or DColeman@GardenCityRealty.com.Streett was recognized as the firm's Top Producer of 2015 as well as selling agent of 2015. Year to date, he has been recognized as selling agent of April, listing and selling agent of June and selling agent of the second quarter. Additionally, in October Streett was named finalist in the Best Real Estate Agent category of The Sun News' annual Best of the Beach contest for the second consecutive year.Streett,, has been a Broker Associate with Garden City Realty since 2004 and has been selling real estate for more than 40 years. He is a member of the National Association of REALTORS, the South Carolina Association of REALTORS, and the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS. In addition, he is a Graduate of the REALTOR Institute (GRI), holds the Recreation and Resort Specialist (RRS) designation, and is a certified insurance counselor. He has also completed the coursework for the Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR) and Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designations. Streett can be contacted at 843-652-4280 or BStreett@GardenCityRealty.com Garden City Realty, Inc. is a Garden City Beach, South Carolina based full-service real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rentals, and vacation property management services to sellers, buyers, visitors, and vacation property owners. Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a top-ranking firm within the local MLS, with more than one-half billion in sales volume throughout the past 20 years. Garden City Realty, Inc. has world-renowned and local affiliations, a global referral network, and award-winning real estate specialists and accredited buyer representatives.For more information about Garden City Realty, Inc., please contact Christi Wickliffe-Bessinger, Advertising and Marketing Manager, at 843-652-4290 or CBessinger@GardenCityRealty.com or visit www.GardenCityRealty.com and www.WhyGardenCityRealty.com­