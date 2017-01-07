News By Tag
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Issues Call for Volunteers for 31st Annual Bring One for the Chipper
Helpers Needed for Popular Tree-cycling Event at Bethesda Park on January 21
"As is the case every year, volunteers are vital to the success of Bring One for the Chipper," explained Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director for GCB. "In the days and weeks since the holidays, families have been donating their live Christmas trees by dropping them off at fire stations throughout Gwinnett County. Those trees are then transferred to a big parking lot at Bethesda Park near the soccer fields in anticipation of the big day. On, January 21, volunteers will help us make sure the trees are free of any decorations and stands, and then haul the trees over one-by-one to the chipper. The mulch we create that day will line pathways at public parks, flower beds around public buildings and schools, and so much more. In addition to our amazing volunteers, we are grateful to our partners at Gwinnett County Department of Transportation, Gwinnett County Parks & Recreation, Jackson EMC, Walton EMC, Georgia Power and Republic Services for the integral roles they play in Bring One for the Chipper."
Bring One for the Chipper volunteers can include individuals, families*, school groups, civic groups, companies, and neighborhood associations – among others. To volunteer, interested parties must register online at www.GwinnettCB.org and download a Volunteer Release Form to bring with them to the event. Questions about Bring One for the Chipper may be directed to gwinnettcb@gwinnettcb.org or 770-822-5187.
About Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Services, Inc. (GCB) is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate and award-winning 501(c)(3) charitable organization. It boasts an expansive community-based network dedicated to finding long-term solutions to environmental and quality of life issues through individual action. The organization is guided by a Citizens Advisory Board that represents all sectors of the Gwinnett County community. A nationally recognized leader in creating cleaner, greener and more livable communities throughout Gwinnett, GCB involves more than 100,000 volunteers annually to clean and restore public places, recycle more, protect watersheds and develop the next generation of environmental stewards. To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, please visit www.GwinnettCB.org.
* Volunteers must be 14 or older.
