Rapper Khing Jus Wurk releases new single; continues to inspire fans
Rapper's unique music offers positive vibes, encourages hard work and dedication
Khing's music appeals to anyone who has ever felt opposed or like an outcast, who needs positive reinforcement and encouragement in their lives. He draws his inspiration from legendary and modern influences, including Biggie, Pac, Jay-Z, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, and Childish Gambino. Yo Gotti and TI are particularly important idols for Khing because they both support their hometowns and are well-respected for how they carry and present themselves, not just for their work in music.
His style has been called a mix of DMX, Jim Jones, and LL Cool - but his themes are almost unheard-of in the rap industry. Rather than relaying stories of guns, drugs, and women, with this song, Khing hopes to inspire listeners to focus on being the best version of themselves that they possibly can. He advocates that through hard work and effort, anything is possible. Having spent his childhood in group homes, foster care, homeless, and even in jail, he never knew what his future held, but he never gave up the faith that eventually things would all fall in place - and that's what happened. Now he enjoys life as a performer and entertainer, traveling the world and sharing his story.
"I want my audience to live and embrace life. If I can make a difference in somebody's life, it will all be worth it," said Khing.
About Khing Jus Wurk
Frank Monroe – known to fans as "Khing Jus Wurk" – has made his life's work pushing boundaries and accomplishing the unexpected. A product of the foster system after his biological parents were denied custody following drug abuse, Khing has done the unimaginable. The first person in his family to go to college, Khing is in the pursuit of becoming a household name in the entertainment and lifestyle industries as a rapper, model, fitness enthusiast, and actor. Khing is a rapper you can root for; a true Cinderella story and an inspiration to every young person on the streets who feels that they cannot accomplish anything they set their minds to. He is successful because of his tenacity and perseverance. Khing's latest project is a single entitled "Keep Getting Money." With lofty aspirations for his musical career, Khing's dream is to be signed with Roc Nation.
