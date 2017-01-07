 
Industry News





Weinstein Spira Announces The Balancing Act Blog Launch

 
HOUSTON - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Weinstein Spira, one of the Houston Chronicle's Top Workplaces, is elated to announce the launch of its blog, The Balancing Act. Moving forward, readers will find numerous easy-to-read guides for navigating tax and attest trending topics with a unique perspective.

According to Trina Painter, Shareholder, "Weinstein Spira is building an exceptional and informative accounting and career blog, where professionals and students will benefit from straightforward and illuminating content."

The newly-added blog features easy navigation and a handy search bar in an effort to create a customized reader experience. Readers can expect to see social media sharing options and links to the firm's services and industries on each post.

"Our goal is to amplify our professionals' experience and knowledge to industry leaders and accounting students," said Katie Butler, Marketing Coordinator. "The Weinstein Spira team is already sharing insights via person-to-person, and we are looking forward to contributing to the online conversation by providing valuable content on our blog."

To learn more about Weinstein Spira's blog, The Balancing Act, please visit us today at http://www.weinsteinspira.com/blog.

Founded in 1962, Weinstein Spira is a highly respected firm of experienced tax, audit, business management and estate planning advisors who proactively serve discerning privately held businesses and leaders in the Houston area and beyond.  More information about the firm, its shareholders and services can be found at http://www.weinsteinspira.com.

