Maven Business & Leadership Conference Offers Women the Winning Formula for Business Success
Maven Business & Leadership Conference – January 20, 2017 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. –
The Westin Hotel, 945 Gessner Rd., Houston, TX 77024
"During this conference, my goal is to empower attendees with the tools they need develop winning business strategies,"
Jillian "JJ" Simmons of FM radio station 97.9 The Box and T.V. channel CW39 will serve as the conference emcee, and Project PUSH founder CleRenda McGrady will be a panelist during the #maventalk segment, sharing life and business insights. Attendees will also get the chance to win prizes like private strategy and coaching sessions and participation in goal-setting exercises. There will also be live entertainment for guests to enjoy, and all attendees are welcome to stay after 5 p.m. to participate in the post-conference social event. Find out more information about the conference at http://www.mavenbusinessacademy.com/
The day after the conference, the six-month Maven Business & Leadership Incubator kicks off, offering attendees access to high-level coaches and professional advisors, strategic consulting guidance, a supportive, collaborative environment and a deep dive into the key focus areas for business success outlined at the conference. More information about the Incubator can be found at www.mavenbusinessacademy.com/
Miara Shaw brings more than 25 years of corporate experience as a natural gas trader to her Maven Business Academy, producing programs and events that help women move from "stuck" to BAM (Bust a Move!) in their lives. Otherwise known as "Maven Miara", Shaw uses her witty, direct and action-oriented style of speaking and coaching to provide heartfelt motivation and solutions to help women overcome barriers and find personal and professional success. To learn more about the Maven Business Academy, email inquiries to info@miarashaw.com.
