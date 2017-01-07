Koorsen Fire Extinguisher Training Program for Businesses

Koorsen will be holding three Fire Extinguisher Training Programs. During the training programs, attendees will have the opportunity to extinguish a real fire, also known as a live burn.

Contact

Aaron Whitaker

***@koorsen.com Aaron Whitaker

End

-- Koorsen Fire & Security regularly holds hands-on fire extinguisher training for businesses throughout the region on-site at the businesses as well as at Koorsen's nationally acclaimed Training Center. The Fire Extinguisher Training Program is not only a valuable way to increase the safety of employees, but is also required according to OSHA.On January 18, Koorsen will be holding three Fire Extinguisher Training Programs for a local business and Koorsen's own employees from their corporate office in Indianapolis. Koorsen understands the importance of fire extinguisher training for employees, which is why they practice what they preach and train their own. The trainings will be held from 8-10am, 10:30am-12:30pm, and 2-4pm at the Koorsen Training Center, 2820 North Webster Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219.Koorsen's Fire Extinguisher Training Program brings a tailored experience to a business's employees. They start with classroom instruction, and then give the employees hands-on experience using an extinguisher to put out a real fire or a digital fire simulation.A real fire, also referred to as a live burn, requires a permit from the city, which Koorsen was granted for the January 18training programs. During those classes, employees will experience putting out a live fire with a fire extinguisher.Hands-on training gives employees the confidence and knowledge to operate a fire extinguisher in the event of a fire. When a fire happens, there is no time for fumbling, questions or reading a fire extinguisher instruction label. Time is of the essence, which is why the Koorsen Fire Extinguisher Training Program is an invaluable program for businesses.###Koorsen Fire & Security was founded in 1946 and is a third-generation, family owned business. With more than 27 locations in five states and over 900 associates, Koorsen has become one of the largest and most respected fire and security companies in the United States. Koorsen Fire & Security is well-known for having the best training in the industry, and is insured and certified to design, install, program, service and repair virtually all fire and security products for all business.