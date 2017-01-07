News By Tag
Tax Resolution Attorney John P. Willis Turns Readers to Rapper for Tax and Debt Relief
Fairhope, AL, January 13, 2017: Tax Attorney John Willis, CEO and founder of IRSALLSTAR.com, recently published a blog on his website entitled "Rapper Inspires Students to Get Out of Debt." Mr. Willis admits right off the bat that he is not, "the biggest fan of rap music." He goes on to add, "I am, however, a fan of any young person making music to encourage peers to pay attention to their financial responsibilities."
"What I've discovered over the years in my tax resolution practice," says Willis, "is that many adults who end up in tax troubles are those who have been struggling for years, even decades, to repay student loans."
According to Willis, "I heard about the rapper, Dee-1, and an event featuring him on the LSU campus in New Orleans too late to post information for my readers. I'm sorry about that, but there is an important lesson to learn from Dee-1."
Willis states, "According to the article I came across, Dee-1 has a viral hit called "Sallie Mae Back," which has had over 900,000 views on YouTube." He continues adding, "Well, now it has at least 900,001 because I watched it. And I liked it."
The entire blog can be read at: http://www.irsallstar.com/
ABOUT JOHN WILLIS
Mr. Willis believes strongly in supporting and representing the "underdog" and has devoted his entire professional life to protecting and defending those who need it most. As an attorney, Mr. Willis takes his role as "counselor" seriously. His knowledge, creativity and persistence are valuable assets that provide substantial benefits to his clients. He has represented individuals and businesses across the Gulf Coast for over 15 years and he brings together an abundance of skills and experience that can be of assistance to almost anyone.
ABOUT THE IRSALLSTAR TEAM
The IRSALLSTAR team has developed a winning formula to ensure that each client's individual needs are specifically met. Upon becoming a client of Mr. Willis' law firm, that client's immediate needs are assessed and long-term goals are defined. Experienced professionals on the IRSALLSTAR team then assist each client in developing and implementing a custom-tailored game plan to provide both short-term and long-term relief from his or her serious tax problems. All firm clients are continually coached toward successful tax resolution and final victory over their challenges with the IRS and state taxing authorities.
To learn more about Mr. Willis and his law firm please visit http://www.IRSALLSTAR.com or call toll-free 877-254-4254.
