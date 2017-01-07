News By Tag
* MLS
* Usl
* UPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
United Premier Soccer League Announces FC Sacramento as Northern California Expansion Team
Pro Development Team from California's State Capitol Makes Jump to UPSL
FC Sacramento will begin play in UPSL's Northern California Conference beginning with the 2017 Spring Season.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Our Northern California Conference is really starting to take shape, and we target six-to-12 teams for kickoff in March. FC Sacramento is a wonderful addition both on and off the field, and we expect a very positive launch into the community and quality in the team. We wish FC Sacramento the best of success this season and look forward to a positive campaign."
FC Sacramento is led Sergio Andrade and Sergio Lagunas.
Andrade, 24, is the club's Owner and General Manager. An employee of the County of Sacramento, Andrade said the club needed its next challenge.
FC Sacramento Owner and General Manger Sergio Andrade said, "We wanted something more challenging. We've had success locally and we wanted something more for the team. The UPSL drew our interest, and without any teams here in Sacramento it was 'Why not be the first?'"
Lagunas, 29, is FC Sacramento's Information Officer. A graduate of the University of California Santa Barbara, Lagunas runs the international student program at American River College in Sacramento.
FC Sacramento Assistant Coach and Information Officer Sergio Lagunas said, "It was early 2016 when we started formulizing this and getting sponsors, but now everything is big. We see the UPSL as an opportunity to grow in a league and in the City of Sacramento, where the league wasn't being represented."
This will be the first attempt at a Pro Development team for FC Sacramento, which began in March 2015 as a Men's Open team. The club has sustained early success in the soccer-mad Sacramento-area, and is well suited to succeed in one of the nation's hottest soccer markets.
"We look at Sacramento Republic FC and Sacramento Gold and think, 'How is there no team in the UPSL? How is that possible?'" Lagunas said. "Sacramento is a growing soccer city and we want to be a part of that powerful change, and we know we can contribute to that."
The team is currently reviewing stadium/venue options but intends to play in the City of Sacramento.
About FC Sacramento
FC Sacramento are an American Soccer club based in Sacramento, California and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. FC Sacramento will compete in the Pro Premier Division's Northern California Conference.
Contact:
Sergio Lagunas
Email: clubsacramento@
Direct: (805) 889-1090
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found on the league website (https://www.upslsoccer.com) or by following the league on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/
www.twitter.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse