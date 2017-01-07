News By Tag
Wine & Web in Harbor Springs and Petoskey, Michigan
Four Course of Wine Tasting and Mobile Learning for Northern Michigan Residents
The first Wine & Web event will be held on Tuesday, January 24 at Stafford's Pier Restaurant in Harbor Springs. The second event will be held on Tuesday, February 7 at Chandler's Wine Cellar below Symon's General Store in Petoskey.
"Our Wine & Web events feature four courses of wine tasting and mobile learning," said Marcie Wolf, collaborator with HarborActive and owner of Abuzz Creative. "All of our events and classes feature hands-on learning so that everyone has a better chance to retain what they learned."
Cost for Wine & Web is $25 per person and includes four courses of wine with complimentary tastes and four courses of mobile learning. Attendees are asked to bring their own smartphone or tablet to use for learning Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest tips.
"Each course will include a special wine and food pairing that complements our mobile learning nicely," stated Rachel Smolinski, collaborator with HarborActive and Executive Director of HARBOR, Inc. "The restaurants do a great job featuring new wine that most of us have never tried before."
Advance registration and payment is required, and must be completed by the Friday prior to the event. Registrations and payments can be made online: http://www.harboractive.com/
HarborActive is the brainchild of Rachel Smolinski of HARBOR, Inc. and Marcie Wolf of Abuzz Creative, and helps the communities of Harbor Springs and Petoskey embrace the use of technology through hands-on learning.
"We believe in lifelong learning," said Smolinski, "and our seminars offer professionals and residents a more personal and interactive hands-on learning experience."
HarborActive competed as a Connected Community Project Award Finalist and received funding at the Connect Michigan Broadband Conference, and led a panel discussion on Community Driven Digital Learning at the same conference.
"Our theme was 'Get Digitally Fit – Be HarborActive' which was a big hit with the crowd," stated Wolf.
For more information on HarborActive, please visit http://www.harboractive.com
