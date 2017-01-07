Steven S. Newburgh: Florida Bankruptcy Attorney Named Lawyer of Distinction

Steven S. Newburgh, Lawyer of Distinction
-- Steven S. Newburgh, a partner in the West Palm Beach, Florida office of McLaughlin & Stern, LLP, (N.Y.), has been recognized and certified by The Lawyers of Distinction as a member within the bankruptcy category, reserved for the Top 10% of attorneys within our nation. Induction into the Lawyers of Distinction is based upon objective evaluation of an attorney's qualifications, license, reputation, experience, and disciplinary history.
Mr. Newburgh concentrates on bankruptcy law, primarily on behalf of bankruptcy trustees and creditors, corporate restructuring and reorganization, bankruptcy adversary proceedings, creditors' rights, complex commercial litigation and entertainment law. He is particularly skillful with Chapter 11 business bankruptcy casework.
large to a three-year term as Director of the Bankruptcy Bar Association, Southern District of Florida for Palm Beach County. He was also re-appointed as Chair of the Bankruptcy Bar Association, Southern District of Florida, West Palm Beach Division's Pro Bono Committee. Mr. Newburgh also serves on the Pro Se Clinic Committee and regularly conducts the West Palm Beach Division's monthly Pro Se Clinic in the Bankruptcy Court. Newburgh is a co-author of Chapter 16 of the Florida Bar's Florida Condominium and Community Association Law Treatise, Third Edition, entitled Condominium and Homeowners' Association Liens and Bankruptcy.
attended Nova Southeastern School of Law (J.D., 1982); he earned his B. A. at University of Wisconsin-Madison (1978).
), LLP, established in 1898, provides a diverse range of sophisticated legal services to businesses and individuals and has particular expertise in corporate, securities, mergers and acquisitions, hedge funds, corporate finance, litigation and alternative dispute resolution, employment law, trusts and estates, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and reorganization, tax, family and matrimonial law, health care law, art law, environmental law, maritime law, international law, and other private client matters.
McLaughlin & Stern is dedicated to providing the highest quality legal counsel and representation on a cost-efficient basis. All matters receive the personal attention of our partners. We are proud of the close professional and personal relationships that we develop with our clients, which enable our clients to gain a competitive edge in today's challenging business environment. We have offices in New York City, Millbrook, New York, West Palm Beach, Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Westport, Connecticut, Great Neck, New York and invite you to contact us to discuss any legal matters.