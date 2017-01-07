'All the Gold in California' Will Not Keep Us From Seeing Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers Perform

Legendary family trio to sing from collection of their signature county classics

-- BREMEN, Ga. (January 11, 2017) – Mill Town Music Hall is proud to welcome back Larry Gatlin, along with his brothers Steve and Rudy, on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. EST. This past December, Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers celebrated their 40year as members of the Grand Ole Opry by performing as the in-residence band at Gaylord Opryland's. Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).In the early 1970's, Larry began his solo career writing songs and recording albums, with his brothers serving as the backup singers. In 1976, Larry and his brothers officially joined together as a musical trio. The group quickly found chart-topping success with their songwhich was recognized with a Grammy Award.Over the next decade, the trio produced more than a dozen top 40 hits, including:and, as well as Billboard's "Single of the Year". In 1992, the trio took some time apart; however, in 2008 they came together to record an album,. They have recently been inducted in the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in Ft. Worth and released a new Gospel album entitledTickets for the Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers concert are $43 for "premium reserved" and $38 for "reserved" in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com)or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: Mandy Barnett on Jan. 14; Wynonna and the Big Noise on Jan. 21; Tanya Tucker on Feb. 18; The Bellamy Brothers on March 11 and An Evening with Chuck Leavell and the Randall Bramblett Band on March 18. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and boasts a state-of-the-art audio, video and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Contemporary Christian, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.