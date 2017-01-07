News By Tag
'All the Gold in California' Will Not Keep Us From Seeing Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers Perform
Legendary family trio to sing from collection of their signature county classics
In the early 1970's, Larry began his solo career writing songs and recording albums, with his brothers serving as the backup singers. In 1976, Larry and his brothers officially joined together as a musical trio. The group quickly found chart-topping success with their song Broken Lady, which was recognized with a Grammy Award.
Over the next decade, the trio produced more than a dozen top 40 hits, including: Denver and The Lady Takes the Cowboy Every Time, Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer to You), as well as Billboard's "Single of the Year" All the Gold in California. In 1992, the trio took some time apart; however, in 2008 they came together to record an album, Pilgrimage. They have recently been inducted in the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in Ft. Worth and released a new Gospel album entitled Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers – The Gospel According to Gatlin.
Tickets for the Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers concert are $43 for "premium reserved" and $38 for "reserved" in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com)
