January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

Pit People Launches on Xbox One Game Preview and Steam Early Access

 
 
Pit People Out Now!!!
Pit People Out Now!!!
 
SAN DIEGO - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Independent game developer and publisher The Behemoth has just released their current game in development, Pit People, on Xbox One Game Preview AND Steam Early Access! Pit People is the first game by the developer to be a part of the early access programs and it is the first time The Behemoth will release a digital title on two separate platforms in the same year!

Early pioneers of Pit People can buy the game at a discounted price of $14.99 USD and these Early Access owners will receive permanent access to the full game. When the game is in full release it will be $19.99USD -- but anyone who already owns the game would have their version automatically upgraded at no additional charge.

For players who own certain Behemoth game titles on the same Xbox One or Steam account will receive items in Pit People for having them!

On Xbox One, get unlocks in Pit People for owning Castle Crashers Remastered and Pit People on the same Xbox account. On Steam, get unlocks in Pit People for owning Castle Crashers and/or BattleBlock Theater on the same account as Pit People.

Note: The Xbox One version and Steam version are separate purchases and cross-platform play between the two are not supported.

The Pit People Early Access experience will include a sizeable chunk of the Story mission, plus access to several world maps, quests, Unfair Challenge against the AI, and Versus mode. The game can be experienced as a single player or two-player cooperative mode. Additionally, versus can be played with up to 4 people in 2v2. All multiplayer modes can be played locally or online!

The Behemoth will be continuing development throughout Early Access which means things like more quests, collectible items, story missions, world maps and other polish will be worked on and added along the way. This will also be a good opportunity to monitor the balance in the game and continue getting feedback from the gaming community as the game wraps up!

New Launch Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/embed/y5MmzFM0DlE



ABOUT PIT PEOPLE
In this fast-paced, turn-based, co-op adventure players will quest and explore, find awesome loot, customize fighters, and recruit strange species! Pit People is a strategic game of positioning with single player story mode, two player co-op story mode, and up to four players for 2v2 in the Arena. This game is currently being developed for Xbox One and Steam. No full release date yet.

ABOUT THE BEHEMOTH
Founded in 2003, The Behemoth is an independent game developer that self publishes on Xbox One, Steam, Win 10 and the Playstation Network. We specialize in making memorable experiences that are both fun to play and beautiful to look at. Making stuff with our hands and meeting the people who play our games helps the Behemoth make video games and toys that will make your brain explode!

FOLLOW PIT PEOPLE:

Press Kit: http://bit.ly/pitpeoplepresskit2017

Web: http://www.pitpeople.com/

Twitter: @thebehemoth

Page Updated Last on: Jan 13, 2017
