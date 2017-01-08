International Soul/Jazz Recording Artist Frank McComb To Perform In The Carolinas Frank McComb will perform in Fayetteville, NC, Florence, Greenville, and Columbia, SC, and Raleigh, NC. Frank McComb COLUMBIA, S.C. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Chaye Alexander is pleased to present "A Night of Music with Frank McComb" in North Carolina and South Carolina. These shows offer an up close and personal experience with the man who has collaborated with many renowned music professionals including, Prince, Will Smith, Chaka Khan, Najee, Branford Marsalis, George Duke, Phyllis Hyman, Lalah Hathaway, Fred Hammond, and Patrice Rushen, to name a few.



A Night of Music with Frank McComb will take place January 18th and 19th at The Sweet Palette, Fayetteville, NC; January 20th and 21st at After Dark Jazz Café, Florence, SC; January 27th at Zen, Greenville, SC; January 28th at Nonnah's in Columbia, SC; and March 23rd at Solas in Raleigh, NC. Tickets are available on



Frank McComb has been involved with music for decades, beginning his piano studies at age 12, and forming his first trio five years later. His professional break followed in 1991, when he was tapped as musical director for the R&B group Rude Boys. McComb later met Jeff Townes of the rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince who invited him to record and tour with the group. Townes eventually convinced Frank to move to Philadelphia where he was introduced to the legendary songwriting duo, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff. McComb was eventually put on payroll as a musician for Gamble/Huff. McComb's music career continued to soar and in the years that followed, he launched his label, Boobeescoot Music. Frank's latest project, Soulmate: Another Love Story, is climbing the charts and receiving rave reviews. Howard Dukes of SoulTracks writes, "Soulmate: Another Love Story brings the time honored virtues of intimacy, honesty, creative musicianship and mature lyricism while also giving listeners a fresh take on the much discussed topic of love. And it reminds McComb's most faithful fans that the man still has it, sixteen years after we first heard his Love Stories. Recommended."



Here is what others are saying about Frank McComb:



​"Frank makes it look so easy... but his talents, skills represent hours and hours of listening, years of love and respect for the music, decades of appreciation for specific artists, and countless days of wondering if his contribution matters ..... and it does .....and he is AWESOME!!!" - Most sincerely .. Patrice Rushen, Musician



"Working with Frank McComb is like working with the likes of Stevie Wonder and George Duke all rolled into one. Recording "Signature" was truly a highlight for me on "You, Me and Forever". Frank is a true genius and I'm happy to see this song get the attention it deserves." - Najee, Two-time Grammy Award winning and nominated Saxophonist



"He's a pianist and he's a miracle. He can play his behind off, and he can sing his behind off, and then he has the nerve – the gall – to write his behind off." -Jill Scott, Grammy Award winning/Soul Singer/Writer/ Actress - Speaking on Frank McComb and his 3rd CD "Straight From The Vault" in Oprah Winfrey's "O Magazine".



"Frank McComb is the perfect storm between Stevie, Donny and Herbie, with his own sauce tossed in." - Bob Baldwin, Pianist



"Frank McComb's music is rich and soulful filled with life stories and love, joy and inspiration...A brilliant musician and a beautiful human being who always leaves his audiences lifted!" - Dianne Reeves, Grammy Award Winning Vocalist/Songwriter



Frank McComb is available for interviews and additional engagements. Please email your inquiries to fmconcerts@gmail.com. For more information, visit



Tickets for A Night of Music with Frank McComb are available now at



https://youtu.be/ oXQ0GfmcNV4







Contact

Chaye Alexander

***@chayealexander.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12613236/1 Chaye Alexander End -- Chaye Alexander is pleased to present "A Night of Music with Frank McComb" in North Carolina and South Carolina. These shows offer an up close and personal experience with the man who has collaborated with many renowned music professionals including,andto name a few.A Night of Music with Frank McComb will take place January 18th and 19th at The Sweet Palette, Fayetteville, NC; January 20th and 21st at After Dark Jazz Café, Florence, SC; January 27th at Zen, Greenville, SC; January 28th at Nonnah's in Columbia, SC; and March 23rd at Solas in Raleigh, NC. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com Frank McComb has been involved with music for decades, beginning his piano studies at age 12, and forming his first trio five years later. His professional break followed in 1991, when he was tapped as musical director for the R&B group. McComb later met Jeff Townes of the rap duowho invited him to record and tour with the group. Townes eventually convinced Frank to move to Philadelphia where he was introduced to the legendary songwriting duo,and. McComb was eventually put on payroll as a musician for Gamble/Huff. McComb's music career continued to soar and in the years that followed, he launched his label, Boobeescoot Music. Frank's latest project,, is climbing the charts and receiving rave reviews. Howard Dukes of SoulTracks writes,​"Frank makes it look so easy... but his talents, skills represent hours and hours of listening, years of love and respect for the music, decades of appreciation for specific artists, and countless days of wondering if his contribution matters ..... and it does .....and he is AWESOME!!!" - Most sincerely .."Working with Frank McComb is like working with the likes of Stevie Wonder and George Duke all rolled into one. Recording "Signature" was truly a highlight for me on "You, Me and Forever". Frank is a true genius and I'm happy to see this song get the attention it deserves." -"He's a pianist and he's a miracle. He can play his behind off, and he can sing his behind off, and then he has the nerve – the gall – to write his behind off." -- Speaking on Frank McComb and his 3rd CD "Straight From The Vault" in Oprah Winfrey's "O Magazine"."Frank McComb is the perfect storm between Stevie, Donny and Herbie, with his own sauce tossed in." -"Frank McComb's music is rich and soulful filled with life stories and love, joy and inspiration...A brilliant musician and a beautiful human being who always leaves his audiences lifted!" -Frank McComb is available for interviews and additional engagements. Please email your inquiries to fmconcerts@gmail.com. For more information, visit FrankMcComb.info Tickets for A Night of Music with Frank McComb are available now at Eventbrite.com Source : Frank McComb Email : ***@chayealexander.com Tags : Frank McComb , Frank McComb Live , Live Music , Live Performance , Soul Music , Live Jazz Industry : Entertainment , Event , Music Location : Columbia - South Carolina - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

