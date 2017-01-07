HarrisData Announces New President BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog --



Dunn is a sales and technology veteran, bringing with him over 25 years of experience when he joined as HarrisData's Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 2015. Under Dunn's leadership, HarrisData has expanded sales efforts into broader markets and indirect channels, helping to significantly grow the number of businesses using HarrisData's newest AppsInHD HRIS offering.



Prior to HarrisData, Dunn also held a variety of leadership and sales positions at PTC, leading sales directors and representatives in the Midwest, serving as the top revenue driver for the region and regularly achieving President's Clubs. Dunn is also an award-winning author and community leader, serving as a board member at LakePoint Church and volunteer to area organizations aimed at supporting children in poverty. He has been married for twenty-eight years, has three children and three grandchildren.



"Tim quickly proved himself to be a leader in his prior role at PTC and since joining HarrisData, increasing revenues and quota responsibility through relationship building, sales process execution and focusing on helping clients maximize the value out of their technology investments," said CEO Henry Nelson. "Tim's leadership experience, relationship- driven approach to business and proven ability to deliver results make him the best person to help guide HarrisData's strategic priorities and drive sustainable growth."



Dunn's appointment comes on the heels of a banner year for HarrisData, which provides on-premises and cloud-based Manufacturing, Distribution, Financial, CRM, Human Resource and Payroll software applications to hundreds of companies across the U.S. HarrisData also launched its new AppsInHD suite in 2016, radically reducing the time spent managing technology tools to empower more productive business processes.



Dunn will be responsible for developing and executing go-to market strategies, sales process, project execution, customer on-boarding and retention, revenue strategies, administration and finance. He will be based at HarrisData's headquarters in Brookfield, WI.



"HarrisData stands out not only because of its reputation for developing great software, but also because of our customer-centric approach," said Dunn. "It's thanks to our incredible team and our ability to sustain and expand a productive, powerful software company that we've been able to drive significant growth. I look forward to building upon our success over the past two years and toward delivering on the company's vision for serving our customers well."



About HarrisData



HarrisData develops enterprise application software (Manufacturing, Distribution, Financial, CRM, Human Resource, and Payroll) for mid-sized businesses that radically reduces the amount of computer interaction required to accomplish common business tasks. By aggressively leveraging the principles of connectedness and information automation, HarrisData is redefining business productivity for the next decade. HarrisData's AppsInHD architecture allows for scalable, reliable deployment in the cloud or on-premises, using modern web technologies inside the application.



