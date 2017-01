RTM Engineering Consultants Announces New Corporate Headquarters

Newly-Built Office Space, Accommodates Growth, Convenient Location

Contact

Kebra Shelhamer

***@root3marketing.com Kebra Shelhamer

End

-- RTM Engineering Consultants, a trusted engineering consulting partner to some of the nation's most respected architectural firms and Fortune 500 companies, is pleased to announce the new location of its corporate headquarters at 650 E. Algonquin Road, Suite 250, in Schaumburg, Ill.Expanding to 5,800 square feet at the new location, the headquarters accommodates growth and embodies the RTM culture."Building on our 35-year legacy of delivering a full range of engineering consultant services with sustainable design as a given, our new headquarters provides a modern and collaborative workspace to foster our commitment to cutting-edge work while underscoring our dedication to our clients and team members," said RTM CEO Tony Mirchandani. "The convenient location and environment will help us attract top talent – which is key for sustained growth and opportunity."Planning and design were top-of-mind as the company partnered with Rightsize Facility (https://rightsizefacility.com/), a nationwide office interiors firm headquartered in Chicago, to bring the space to life.RTM branding and company colors were incorporated throughout the open concept space featuring a mixture of private offices and collaborative work stations and meeting areas to encourage mentoring and team building. RTM colleagues also get to enjoy a large kitchen and breakroom for casual conversations as well as a game/relaxation area for comradery after hours. Multiple flat screen televisions are mounted throughout the office for project discussions or sharing information among peers."We are very proud of our new space," says Mirchandani, "it complements the way we work and is a perfect reflection of our company culture."To learn more about RTM Engineering Consultants, visit www.rtmassociates.com.Established in 1981 and headquartered outside Chicago, RTM Engineering Consultants integrates MEP/FP and civil engineering services with sustainable design as a given. The firm goes beyond a typical consulting role and becomes a partner to clients by aligning with the goals, processes, and people at each organization. Licensed in all 50 states, its portfolio spans major market sectors nationwide. For more information, visit www.rtmassociates.com