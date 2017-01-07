News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RTM Engineering Consultants Announces New Corporate Headquarters
Newly-Built Office Space, Accommodates Growth, Convenient Location
Expanding to 5,800 square feet at the new location, the headquarters accommodates growth and embodies the RTM culture.
"Building on our 35-year legacy of delivering a full range of engineering consultant services with sustainable design as a given, our new headquarters provides a modern and collaborative workspace to foster our commitment to cutting-edge work while underscoring our dedication to our clients and team members," said RTM CEO Tony Mirchandani. "The convenient location and environment will help us attract top talent – which is key for sustained growth and opportunity."
Planning and design were top-of-mind as the company partnered with Rightsize Facility (https://rightsizefacility.com/)
RTM branding and company colors were incorporated throughout the open concept space featuring a mixture of private offices and collaborative work stations and meeting areas to encourage mentoring and team building. RTM colleagues also get to enjoy a large kitchen and breakroom for casual conversations as well as a game/relaxation area for comradery after hours. Multiple flat screen televisions are mounted throughout the office for project discussions or sharing information among peers.
"We are very proud of our new space," says Mirchandani, "it complements the way we work and is a perfect reflection of our company culture."
To learn more about RTM Engineering Consultants, visit www.rtmassociates.com.
About RTM Engineering Consultants
Established in 1981 and headquartered outside Chicago, RTM Engineering Consultants integrates MEP/FP and civil engineering services with sustainable design as a given. The firm goes beyond a typical consulting role and becomes a partner to clients by aligning with the goals, processes, and people at each organization. Licensed in all 50 states, its portfolio spans major market sectors nationwide. For more information, visit www.rtmassociates.com.
Contact
Kebra Shelhamer
***@root3marketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse