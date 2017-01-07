 
Industry News





The Palm Beach Business Lawyer, David Steinfeld Honored Among Top 1% In America

 
 
David Steinfeld, Esq.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- David Steinfeld, Esq., Chair of the Florida Bar's Board Certification Committee for business litigation and a recognized expert in business litigation, has been chosen for the Top 1% of America's Most Honored Professionals.

Steinfeld in no stranger to acknowledgement, honors and awards.  Over the past decade, David has been named among the top lawyers in Florida numerous times and has been listed as one of the top Business Litigators in the United States.

The Law Office of David Steinfeld provides representation in all kinds of business claims such as contracts, business torts, UCC disputes, consumer protection claims such as deceptive and unfair trade practices and fair debt collection practices, theft of trade secrets, breach of fiduciary duties, corporate governance/management problems, professional and on-line defamation, creditor's rights, creditor's adversary actions in bankruptcy, judgment enforcement, appeals, arbitration, and mediation.

Free and helpful videos and articles on Florida business law, real estate issues, and electronic discovery can be found on the website of the Law Office of David Steinfeld at www.ThePalmBeachBusinessLawyer.com.

