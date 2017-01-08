 
News By Tag
* Donald Trump Coin
* Inaugural Commemorative Coin
* President Donald Trump
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Hood
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098

President Donald Trump Inaugural Commemorative Coin

For those wanting to own a piece of history, or those that are down-right Deplorable, the President Donald Trump Inaugural Commemorative Coin is for you! This once in a lifetime limited edition coin is created for a once in a lifetime event.
 
 
VSC001-US-MILITARY-President-Trump-Coin-DDS-Site
VSC001-US-MILITARY-President-Trump-Coin-DDS-Site
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Donald Trump Coin
* Inaugural Commemorative Coin
* President Donald Trump

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Fort Hood - Texas - US

FORT HOOD, Texas - Jan. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The President Donald Trump Inaugural Commemorative Coin was created to honor the 45 President of the United States. Donald Trump faced overwhelming odds and media slander to come out as President Elect. The election of 2016 will go down in history.

"Make America Great Again!" Became the rallying cry for many who felt disenfranchised as citizens.  These "deplorable" Americans made their voices heard in the polling booth.

Now you can own a piece of history.  On January 20, 2017 Donald J Trump will be Inaugurated as the 45th President of the United Staes.  This Inaugural Commemorative Coin marks a once in a lifetime event.

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a war-fighter can buy! All of our apperal is made in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

President Donald Trump Inaugural Commemorative Coin

-The original President Donald Trump Inaugural Commemorative Coin
-Deep 3D relief with metallic accents
-2 inch, 4 mm thick, highly detailed commemorative coin
-Coins sold individually

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play an important role in the designs created by devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts is licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fi!

To get this item visit: https://devildogshirts.com/product/doggy-bag/president-do...

For more information on this and more bad-ass gear, visit Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
End
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stay Frosty Enterprises, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share