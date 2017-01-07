 
New Fellowes Brands Patent Takes Automatic Shredding to the Next Level

 
ITASCA, Ill. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Fellowes Brands, a leading manufacturer of paper shredders, has been granted a patent protecting its unique auto feed shredder technology which improves the automatic paper delivery process for hands-free shredding. The innovation covered by the patent allows for smoother, faster, more reliable processing of paper toward the cutters. This adds to the expansive Fellowes patent portfolio, including more than 50 shredder utility and design issued patents and numerous patent applications.

As a leader and innovator in the shredder category, The Fellowes AutoMax line has already been highly successful with the business sector, companies both large and small, who have learned that the automated shredding capabilities of AutoMax are more efficient and contribute to greater productivity in their workplace.  One law office user commented: " Very quiet and efficient. Not to mention that it shreds everything with a touch of a button. We had used several other shredders at the office and this one is bar none the best at the price point and for its ease of use. " Others have emphasized the "hands-free" performance. " I had so much shredding it seemed liked a nightmare, standing and feeding a shredder. Now I fill the bin and walk away."  The introduction of this advanced technology will continue to broaden a customer base seeking progressive time-saving approaches to shredding.

The new patented circular disk technology is available on the small office/home office auto feed shredders, the AutoMax 150C, 200C and 130C.

Learn more about Fellowes Brands: http://www.fellowes.com/us/en/Pages/default.aspx

