New Fellowes Brands Patent Takes Automatic Shredding to the Next Level
As a leader and innovator in the shredder category, The Fellowes AutoMax line has already been highly successful with the business sector, companies both large and small, who have learned that the automated shredding capabilities of AutoMax are more efficient and contribute to greater productivity in their workplace. One law office user commented: " Very quiet and efficient. Not to mention that it shreds everything with a touch of a button. We had used several other shredders at the office and this one is bar none the best at the price point and for its ease of use. " Others have emphasized the "hands-free"
The new patented circular disk technology is available on the small office/home office auto feed shredders, the AutoMax 150C, 200C and 130C.
