PureLink Adds Network Switches to PureStream Line of Video over IP Solutions
VIP-NET Series of 1G and 10G Switches Provide CATx and Fiber Connectivity to Company's IP Video Management System
The VIP-NET switch models are designed to seamlessly integrate with the company's PureStream VIP-200 and VIP-100 encoder/decoder modules, providing full HD and UltraHD AV over IP transport and matrixing capabilities. Along with IGMP snooping, Jumbo Frame, VLAN, and L2+ management, the VIP-NET also supports enhanced Ethernet reliability technologies, such as ERPS (Ethernet Ring Protection Switching).
The VIP-NET series supports wire-speed replication of multicast packets between VLANs and multicast load balancing among member interfaces of a trunk. These switches integrate the latest advanced networking technologies to deliver additional benefits in terms of reliability, security, and energy savings. PureLink's VIP-NET switches simplify the installation and maintenance process, reduce OAM costs and help enterprise customers in the construction of next-generation IT networks.
"Video over IP has grown significantly in importance in recent years," stated Howard Schilling, PureLink's Director of Sales. "In the PureLink tradition, we wanted to deliver not only the highest quality design and performance, but also a worry-free, plug-and-play experience,"
For more information about these new network switches please call 201-488-3232 or go to the VIP-NET (http://hosted.verticalresponse.com/
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
