Unstuck Happiness Conference Comes to Las Vegas
The speakers will tell touching stories of how they have gotten "unstuck" by redefining themselves and their lives, and will share real life strategies to help attendees create positive change in their personal and professional lives. "I saw a great number of people suffering due to their circumstances, divorce, loss of a loved one, unsatisfying careers, etc. I believed that by bringing together a group of speakers who have all overcome great adversity, we can make a difference and help people get unstuck, " said John Polish, the conference founder.
John Polish is a motivational speaker who dedicated his life to understanding happiness after losing his new born baby to a rare genetic disorder. He wrote the book "Finding Your Happiness" and now helps individuals find happiness by looking at life from a new perspective.
Sheryl Green is a motivational speaker, author, and coach in the field of change and resilience. After her husband's felony arrest, Sheryl began a new chapter in her life. She struggled with deep depression until finding her purpose in animal rescue. She now serves as the Director of Communications and Cuddling for Hearts Alive Village and helps women to navigate change and overcome challenges to find meaning and live their best life.
Siloh Moses is the founder of #ServingHopeLV. After getting back on his feet in January of 2014, he decided that he was meant for more. He created a 100% community based organization that pays it forward through the act of giftivism, the practice of radical generosity that transforms the world. His organization serves those who are less fortunate, underemployed, and unemployed.
Brittany Williams is a Fitness Universe Pro Athlete and former Miss United States. After overcoming a negative self-image as a young woman, she now enlightens and empowers young women to confident and love their bodies through her company, B.FabYOUlous.
Dario Herrera is no stranger to adversity. Once hailed as one of the Democratic Party's future stars during his meteoric rise in Nevada politics, Dario served 29 months in federal prison after being convicted for political corruption. After overcoming self-sabotage, failures, and controversy, Dario has rebuilt his life. He is the founder and CEO of Kinectd Branding and Marketing handling business development, client relations, and serving as the lead strategist and creative director.
Heather Estus is an artist, speaker, and Senior Gift Officer with the Smith Center in Las Vegas, and the creator of The Worthiness Factor. After years of tragedy, childhood abuse, and constant battles with self-esteem, she now helps others uncover their innate worthiness.
Visit http://www.unstuckconferences.com for more information. Contact Sheryl Green at (702) 885-4309 or by email at sheryl@sherylgreenspeaks.com for more information or to schedule an interview with the conference founder.
The mission of the Unstuck Happiness Conferences is to help people get unstuck and find happiness in their lives.
Sheryl Green
***@sherylgreenspeaks.com
