Affordable Dental Solutions Makes Dental Treatments More Accessible to Wilmington Residents
Affordable Dental Solutions in Exton, PA is located less than an hour from Wilmington, DE, making affordable dental treatment more accessible to residents of the bustling city.
Affordable Dental Solutions, which has four locations throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, offers dental implants in its Exton office. Starting at only $2,000 Wilmington residents will find some of the lowest prices in the area. The treatment, which includes the implant, abutment, and crown, is performed by a team of highly experienced dental experts using the latest state-of-the-
Affordable dentures are also offered in Exton. Materials used are by DENTSPLY, one of the nation's leading denture manufacturers. ADS provides dentures that are of a high quality and a low price. Full dentures are $495/arch, while partial dentures are only $595/arch.
"Too many in need of dentures or dental implants never receive the help they deserve because of the high cost," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, dental implants professional at Affordable Dental Solutions. "We work hard to make a beautiful, new smile obtainable for all."
Residents of Wilmington who are interested in learning more about the affordable dentures and dental implants offered in Exton should visit: http://wilmingtonimplants.com/
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
