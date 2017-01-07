News By Tag
Lincoln Parish Attorney awarded Martindale-Hubbell "AV Preeminent Rating"
The AV Preeminent designation signifies that Andy has been rated by Judges and fellow attorneys as having the highest possible rating for legal abilities and ethical standards. The rating is awarded to less than five percent of all attorneys across the United States.
The Legal Ability Rating indicates professional ability in a specific area of practice and is based on five key areas: legal knowledge, analytical capabilities, judgment, communication ability, and legal experience. The General Ethical Standards Rating denotes adherence to professional standards of conduct and ethics, reliability, diligence, and other criteria relevant to the discharge of professional responsibilities.
"I am honored that my peers have deemed me worthy of an AV rating at this stage of my legal career. I will strive to repay that consideration by providing excellent legal services to firm clients for many years to come," Durrett commented.
Andy Durrett joins only a handful of other Lincoln Parish attorneys and Judges holding an AV Preeminent Rating.
Durrett Law & Title is located in Ruston, Louisiana. Durrett Law & Title services clients along the I-20 corridor, and is committed to providing prompt, cost-effective solutions to legal problems with the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct. For more information seek out Durrett Law & Title on the web at http://durrett.law/
