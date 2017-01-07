 
News By Tag
* Law
* Attorney
* AV Preeminent Rating
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ruston
  Louisiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


Lincoln Parish Attorney awarded Martindale-Hubbell "AV Preeminent Rating"

 
 
imgAndy_color
imgAndy_color
RUSTON, La. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- John Andrew "Andy" Durrett of Durrett Law & Title has been granted an "AV Preeminent Rating" by Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings, which is the highest possible rating awarded by LexisNexis Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review.

The AV Preeminent designation signifies that Andy has been rated by Judges and fellow attorneys as having the highest possible rating for legal abilities and ethical standards. The rating is awarded to less than five percent of all attorneys across the United States.

The Legal Ability Rating indicates professional ability in a specific area of practice and is based on five key areas: legal knowledge, analytical capabilities, judgment, communication ability, and legal experience. The General Ethical Standards Rating denotes adherence to professional standards of conduct and ethics, reliability, diligence, and other criteria relevant to the discharge of professional responsibilities.

"I am honored that my peers have deemed me worthy of an AV rating at this stage of my legal career. I will strive to repay that consideration by providing excellent legal services to firm clients for many years to come," Durrett commented.

Andy Durrett joins only a handful of other Lincoln Parish attorneys and Judges holding an AV Preeminent Rating.

*************

Durrett Law & Title is located in Ruston, Louisiana. Durrett Law & Title services clients along the I-20 corridor, and is committed to providing prompt, cost-effective solutions to legal problems with the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct. For more information seek out Durrett Law & Title on the web at http://durrett.law/

Contact
Megan Hargroder
***@conversations.be
End
Source:Durrett Law & Title
Email:***@conversations.be Email Verified
Tags:Law, Attorney, AV Preeminent Rating
Industry:Legal
Location:Ruston - Louisiana - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Conversations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share