House music artist Troy Fernandes releases single 'Take Me Away'

-- The singer and songwriter of house music and electronica known internationally as Troy Fernandes has released his latest dance single, "Take Me Away." The track has been proudly published on the All In Entertainment independent record label without the involvement of the corporate music industry. "Take Me Away" by Troy Fernandes has been made available in both radio-edit and extended versions. Sharply produced by Gabriel Robella and energetically performed by Troy Fernandes, "Take Me Away" is a track certain to find its way on playlists from Ibeza, Spain to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, a track dancers and house fans alike are sure to enjoy.Troy Fernandes cites as main influences artists as disparate as Peter Gabriel, Nirvana, and Tone Depth Just. This melange lends his style an uncommon tendency to shirk the same-old, same-old trends in house music, a rare trait in the EDM scene. His emphasis on great vocals on top of beats and melodies which would work fine on their own balances well with the work of Gabriel Robella (Cr2 Records, House Calls, KULT Records NYC, Kultivated Sounds BMI) whose music manages to blend sounds without burying any in the mix.Asked to comment on the theme of his new track, Fernandes writes, "The message is that in life no matter what you wanna do or where you wanna go, there will always be obstacles and challenges along the way.""Take Me Away" answers this uplifting sentiment with a suggestion and an invitation to all music fans."Everyone has their own special place where they would like to be taken to," says Fernandes, "a place that gives them a feeling they've never felt before, a getaway from the everyday feeling inside that needs to fed, eventually. We all experience this!""Take Me Away" manages to deliver on this promise by elating the listener and transporting him or her on a wave of sound and emotion which is just as nice to relax to with earbuds as it is to dance to alone or at a nightclub, party or rave.This may seem like an unlikely offering from musician in Canada. The fact is, Fernandes is actually from the island of Trinidad off the Venezuelan coast, where many colorful music cultures intersect, including calypso, soca, chutney, and many more, all of which express themselves to the world during the world-famous Carnival festival celebrated in South America.The exceptionally international Troy Fernandes, who made a name for himself with his group, Made by Monkeys, has performed and/or worked with Chris Kurbanali of Trinidad, Alex Poxada of Colombia, Tall Rick of Puerto Rico, Ivan D of Miami, and of course, his long time mentor, Gabriel Robella. He has lately been lauded for his collaboration with DJ and producer Omar Cito Perez and the signing of their track, "House Music" with Pacha Records, Ibiza.Fernandes has said he "intends to leverage his international style with his Caribbean roots to develop his own niche in the house music world." With the present release of "Take Me Away," he has clearly crossed the vestibule of this goal."Take Me Away" by Troy Fernandes and Prod. by Gabriel Robella is available online worldwide early April. Get in early, house music fans.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com