White Glove Moving, Storage & Delivery Signs with Bekins Van Lines
The Vero Beach, Fla. moving service joins the fourth largest relocation company in the United States
Owner Phil DeLange's tenure in the moving and storage industry started when he owned a packing and shipping company in 1990. The company built a dedicated customer base, which led to numerous requests for storage, receiving and assembly, and eventually lead DeLange to establish White Glove Moving, Storage & Delivery.
"We are thrilled to welcome White Glove into the agency family and look forward to our partnership for years to come," said A.J. Schneider, Executive Vice President of Wheaton | Bekins.
White Glove is very customer- and quality-focused. The company has put in place extensive video, classroom and live education training programs for all of its team members. Its employees are also cross-trained in FF&E work and have the ability to execute full hotel and clubhouse installs. White Glove notably worked around the clock to prepare Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa, Gloria and Emilio Estafan's hotel, for opening day.
White Glove is involved with local associations, including Palm City, Sebastian and Indian River Chambers of Commerce, and Realtor's Associations of Indian River, Martin County and Port St. Lucie. White Glove has earned Indian River County Chamber of Commerce Company of the Year, Angie's List Super Service Award every year since 2013, and Hometown News Reader's Choice annually since 2014.
White Glove is located at 2175 45th St., Vero Beach, FL 32967. They can be reached at 772-778-4750, 866-456-8310, or online www.whitegloveusa.com.
Wheaton World Wide Moving | Bekins Van Lines
