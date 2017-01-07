News By Tag
Summer Running Camp for High School Student-Athletes Offers Running, Adventure, Travel & Fun
Summer 2017 Trips Include: California Adventure - San Francisco, Lake Tahoe, Yosemite National Park, Monterey; and Southeast Trails - Atlanta, Stone Mountain, Ashville, Greenville
2017 Summer Trips have been announced and include:
· California Adventure (June 9-16, 2017): Bike across the Golden Gate Bridge, Visit Alcatraz, White Water Rafting, Kayak Lake Tahoe, Hike Yosemite Park, and Explore Monterey and Silicon Valley.
· Carolina Trails (August 1-8, 2017): Segway tour of the City of Atlanta, Explore Stone Mountain, White Water Rafting and Zip Lining, Hike through DuPont Forest to Waterfalls, and Explore French-inspired Biltmore Estate.
"We believe we have created a running camp experience unlike any other," said Run Republic Running Camp co-founder Doug Horn. "At the core of Run Republic is running. But beyond that, we offer our participants mentorship, training, travel, adventure, friendship, education, fun and excitement. Our goal is to create memories, experiences and bonds during our trips...that go beyond running and truly will last a lifetime!"
Horn, who is the head coach of the Spanish River High School cross country and track teams, founded Run Republic Running Camp with his assistant coach Melissa Perlman in early 2015. Both Horn and Perlman are accomplished mid- and long-distance runners who ran in high school and college and continue to compete today.
Summer 2015 and 2016 attendee Andres Parada, a former high school student-athlete:
Past Run Republic Running Camp trips have included the following destinations:
· Colorado and Utah (Summer 2015): Snowshoeing in Loveland Pass, UT; Water rafting in Glenwood Springs, CO; Hiking Zion and Arches National Parks; and Frisbee and Zip Lining in Park City, UT.
· Nevada, Colorado and Utah (Summer 2016):
· Oregon, Washington (Summer 2016): Track Olympic Trials in Eugene, OR and Weekend in Seattle, WA and along the Northwest Pacific Coast.
About Run Republic Running Camp
Run Republic Running Camp was created by two current high school cross country and track coaches with the goal of merging the typical college-campus based summer running camp with the modern, mobile and exciting teen tour. At the core of Run Republic is running. But beyond that, it offers participants mentorship, training, travel, adventure, friendship, education, fun and excitement. The Run Republic mission is to create memories, experiences and bonds that go beyond running and will last a lifetime!
Learn more about Run Republic Running Camp at www.runrepubliccamp.com. Follow Run Republic Running Camp on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Melissa Perlman
