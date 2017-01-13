Where Horses and Homes are Thriving: The Oaks Farms in San Juan Capistrano Honored as the Nation's Best New Community

New homes in San Juan Capistrano overlook an iconic equestrian center

Homes at The Oaks Farms Overlook a Legendary Equestrian Center ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Combining Farmhouse Modern and Adobe Ranch architecture with innovative interior design in an iconic equestrian setting, The Oaks Farms in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. was honored this week at the International Builder's Show as the nation's



The National Association of Home Builders'



"To be singled out as the Best New Community in the country is a high honor," said Bill Davidson, president of Davidson Communities. The San Diego-based homebuilder was chosen in 2013 to buy The Oaks property from Joan Irvine Smith – great granddaughter of California pioneer James Irvine.



"This is a place where generations of local children have learned to ride, and where international elites have competed. We relished the opportunity to create a land plan that would save this piece of history while allowing new homes to be built."



The Nationals' Community of the Year award follows a similar honor from the Pacific Coast Builders Conference 2016



North America's Project of the Year. Also last year, The Oaks Farms won Best New Community from the Southern California Building Industry Association.



"For us, this is the Triple Crown of homebuilding," said Davidson, who noted that The Oaks Farms has been honored by every major design competition in the industry. "These awards validate our philosophy of preserving the best of the past and combining it with the advances of today."



With builders around the country locating similar older horse facilities and tearing them down for housing, The Oaks Farms shines as an example of visionary land planning. Thanks to the creativity of the Davidson team, the equestrian facility at The Oaks Farms still thrives on the south end of the property, while steps away, 32 new homes are being built. Sixteen of the homes overlook the vibrant equestrian operation, allowing homeowners to witness the daily activities of riders and trainers.



The Oaks Farms is a gated residential enclave served by a singular loop road, strategically designed to bypass existing coastal live oaks. From these trees hang 75 oversized custom lanterns, approved by the city of San Juan Capistrano to replace standard city fixtures.



During construction, 12 heritage oaks - some over 100 years old - were side boxed and later reintegrated throughout the project. Rock from the site was used to build stonewalls, pathways and curbs, while wood from barns and fences was repurposed into new construction.



Homes at The Oaks Farms offer both single- and two-story elevations that range from 3,415 to 4,408 square feet on home sites that average approximately 10,600 square feet. Residences offer up to five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, with a three-car garage.



of San Clemente, Calif. was the project architect, with interior design by



Now priced from $1.6 - $2 million, The Oaks Farms is located at the intersection of Avenida Siega and Calle Arroyo in the city of San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 92675. For more information, call 949-391-0920 or visit



ABOUT DAVIDSON COMMUNITIES



Since 1978, Davidson Communities has created more than 45 new home neighborhoods throughout California. In 2011, President Bill Davidson was inducted into the BUILDER Magazine Hall of Fame for Design Excellence, and was named a Legend of Residential Marketing in 2014 by the National Assn. of Home Builders. Headquartered in the seaside town of Del Mar, Calif., the company is also building in Marin County, the California Delta, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.davidsoncommunities.com.



Contact

Jan Percival, Scribe Communications

***@scribecommunications.com



Photo:

