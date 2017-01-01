News By Tag
Is Substance for Suckers? One More Leadership Lesson from Donald Trump
Such techniques as repeating key words, maintaining a strong vocal presence, and creating a common enemy have earned Trump the highest position in the USA. It doesn't matter that he has no actual plan to make America great again. Or that his twitter account is filled with nonsensical tirades. Or that he consistently contradicts every statement he makes (often within the same speech). Trump won, and he did so by connecting with the crowd.
Ah, the crowd—that nameless, faceless group of supposed likeminded people. If you've read James Surowiecki's popular book Wisdom of Crowds you may think the populace is smarter than the individual (and since Trump lost the popular vote there may be merit in this argument). I, however, continue to side more towards Gustave Le Bon's classic 1895 study...
