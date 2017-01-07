News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mister Illusion aka Charlie Fass to Speak to Shiloh Elementary about Citizenship
On Friday the 20th, Charlie Fass, magician and illusionist from Roseville California will be speaking to Shiloh Elementary students in Modesto California about good citizenship, positive behavior, and responsibility.
On Friday, January 20th, Charlie Fass will be performing at the Shiloh Elementary School in Modesto. The event is to recognize students who have been practicing good citizenship. Charlie's magic & illusion show will be more than just entertaining. He will be presenting his magic with a message of good citizenship, behavior which is positive, and how to be a responsible person.
Using magic to deliver the message is a powerful tool, because everyone's attention will be on the magic, and the message will definitely be heard. Since the ages of the students will include those from kindergarten to the eighth grade, being able to capture the attention of everyone by using magic and illusion is a unique and very effective method.
Charlie Fass's business, Mister Illusion Magic Productions, is located in Roseville, California (near Sacramento) and he is currently scheduling his FUN-d events at schools in that area also. To quote Charlie, "There is a real 'shortage' for laughter in today's world, and my intention is to correct that shortage, and at the same time provide income for schools which are very much underfunded today."
For more information, you can call 916-441-8059 or go to the Mister Illusion website at http://www.misterillusion.com.
Contact
Charlie Fass
916-441-8059
***@surewest.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse