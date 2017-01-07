 
Thinking about a real estate career

 
 
Listed Under

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- A new company is now open in South Carolina.  HomeGate Real Estate specializes in residential home sales and military and corporate relocation.

HomeGate is expanding rapidly due to their profitable bonus program, and generous commission structure for REALTORS®.  Shaped around the needs of our Sales Agents and what they have asked for.  Gone are the days of paying franchise royalties, marketing fees, transaction fees, and all other types of monthly fees.

HomeGate's primary focus is the success of their REALTORS® and Branch Brokers.  The commission structure starts at 80/20.  When you reach $2m in production, that pay structure increases to 95/5.

HomeGate has also developed a generous recruiting bonus program that provides a cohesive atmosphere where everyone in the company wants to help others succeed.

How It Works-

Know someone who would love to work with HomeGate? Refer a Realtor® to join our team and receive a 4% BONUS on every transaction they close, for as long as they are an active Realtor® with HomeGate.

Example:  Ashley is a HomeGate Realtor®; she tells her friend John about HomeGate and our services.  John joins the brokerage and closes a transaction. HomeGate pays Ashley 4% of the total commission paid to John.

$6,000 Commission Paid to John = $240 Bonus to Ashley

Residual Income Results-

If you were to refer 5 REALTORS® annually, and each of them closed just one transaction per month with a sales price of $250,000, the results would be very lucrative:

Year 1 - 12 Transactions X 5 REALTORS =     $18,000 Bonus!

Year 2 - 12 Transactions X 10 REALTORS =   $36,000 Bonus!

Year 3 - 12 Transactions X 15 REALTORS =   $54,000 Bonus!

Year 4 - 12 Transactions X 20 REALTORS =   $72,000 Bonus!

Year 5 - 12 Transactions X 25 REALTORS =   $90,000 Bonus!​

Future plans are to open branch offices in several cities surrounding the Charleston SC area.  If you are a broker, and looking to open your own company.  You will want to reach out to HomeGate to take advantage of the excellent pay structure.

To find out more about HomeGate and how to join, visit us online at http://www.joinhomegate.com

Contact
Paul Tippets
***@homegaterealestate.com
Source:
Email:***@homegaterealestate.com Email Verified
