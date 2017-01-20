Virginia golf course recognized as the 2016 FlingGolf Course of the Year

With over 3000 rounds, Woodstone Meadows at Massanutten Resort has become an example for other courses and resorts to emulate.

Capture IPSWICH, Mass. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Virginia golf course recognized as the 2016 FlingGolf Course of the Year.



announced today that it has recognized



, Founder of PlusOne Sports/FlingGolf, stated, "Brett Mowbray, the PGA Pro and Director for Golf Operations at Massanutten Resort, has developed a program at Woodstone Meadows that has become the example for other courses and resorts to emulate. He has recognized the fun, family-friendly character that FlingGolf brings to golf courses and has made it easy for new players to enjoy the beauty and challenges of the course. It is a testament to Brett's vision as well as Massanutten's dedication to the enjoyment of their guests that they saw over 1600 rounds of FlingGolf played in 2016 and have seen well over 3000 rounds played since first introducing the sport.



"It has been a lot of fun seeing FlingGolf grow here," stated Mowbray. "Because the sport can be played at the same time as golfers, we've seen family reunions get out on the course, with half playing golf and the other half playing FlingGolf, and all of them having fun. In the summer, we hosted a camp of 130 kids playing FlingGolf in addition to several corporate outings and local college teams. It has been so easy to implement FlingGolf – we didn't need to make any changes to our course and our staff has really enjoyed teaching new players. It has been a great addition and it is an honor to be named the FlingGolf course of the year."



PlusOne Sports is the creator of FlingGolf and the patented FlingStick, and promotes and governs the sport. FlingGolf is played with a golf ball on a golf course, using only a single FlingStick to hurl the ball and shape every shot from tee to hole. Golf course owners don't need to make any changes to their courses, and much like snowboarding to skiing, the sport can be played in the same foursome as golfers. PlusOne Sports/FlingGolf is based in Ipswich, MA. For more information, visit the company's website at www.flinggolf.com.



A breathtaking property, Massanutten Resort features 6,000 acres of mountain fun at its very best. Unique in both its size, variety of amenities, and outstanding condo and hotel accommodations, Massanutten has secured its spot as one of the premier all-seasons resort destinations on the East Coast.



Massanutten Resort offers many unique amenities in addition to FlingGolf, including the Indoor/Outdoor WaterPark, Ski and Adventure Park area, golf, farm-to-table dining experiences, shopping and recreation options, along with a day spa for complete relaxation and rejuvenation. Located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia, Massanutten is easily accessible from many major cities.



Contact

Steve Bloom - Vice President / General Manager

29 N. Main St | Ipswich, MA 01938 | 978-308-9080

***@flinggolf.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12613198/1 Steve Bloom - Vice President / General Manager29 N. Main St | Ipswich, MA 01938 | 978-308-9080 End -- PlusOne Sports announced today that it has recognized Woodstone Meadows Golf Course in McGaheysville, Virginia as the 2016 FlingGolf Course of the Year. FlingGolf is the energetic new sport now played on hundreds of golf courses across the USA, Canada and internationally. WoodStone Meadows Golf Course is a part of the family-friendly Massanutten Resort. Alex Van Alen , Founder of PlusOne Sports/FlingGolf, stated, "Brett Mowbray, the PGA Pro and Director for Golf Operations at Massanutten Resort, has developed a program at Woodstone Meadows that has become the example for other courses and resorts to emulate. He has recognized the fun, family-friendly character that FlingGolf brings to golf courses and has made it easy for new players to enjoy the beauty and challenges of the course. It is a testament to Brett's vision as well as Massanutten's dedication to the enjoyment of their guests that they saw over 1600 rounds of FlingGolf played in 2016 and have seen well over 3000 rounds played since first introducing the sport."It has been a lot of fun seeing FlingGolf grow here," stated Mowbray. "Because the sport can be played at the same time as golfers, we've seen family reunions get out on the course, with half playing golf and the other half playing FlingGolf, and all of them having fun. In the summer, we hosted a camp of 130 kids playing FlingGolf in addition to several corporate outings and local college teams. It has been so easy to implement FlingGolf – we didn't need to make any changes to our course and our staff has really enjoyed teaching new players. It has been a great addition and it is an honor to be named the FlingGolf course of the year."PlusOne Sports is the creator of FlingGolf and the patented FlingStick, and promotes and governs the sport. FlingGolf is played with a golf ball on a golf course, using only a single FlingStick to hurl the ball and shape every shot from tee to hole. Golf course owners don't need to make any changes to their courses, and much like snowboarding to skiing, the sport can be played in the same foursome as golfers. PlusOne Sports/FlingGolf is based in Ipswich, MA. For more information, visit the company's website at www.flinggolf.com.A breathtaking property,features 6,000 acres of mountain fun at its very best. Unique in both itsvariety of, and outstanding condo and hotel, Massanutten has secured its spot as one of the premier all-seasons resort destinations on the East Coast.Massanutten Resort offers many unique amenities in addition to FlingGolf, including the Indoor/Outdoor WaterPark, Ski and Adventure Park area, golf, farm-to-table dining experiences, shopping and recreation options, along with a day spa for complete relaxation and rejuvenation. Located in the heart of thein Virginia, Massanutten is easily accessible from many major cities.