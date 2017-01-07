News By Tag
Capitalism meets improv in this hilarious game of sales pitches!
Sell Outs is a new game developed by a pair of gamers who just love board games.
Sell Out is the party game of insane sales pitches from Bad Kerning LLC. Intended for players ages 12 and up, this new tabletop game is sure to bring endless laughs. In Sell Outs, one player has a problem, and the rest of the players have ridiculous solutions! The crazy products and features lead to fun and exciting gameplay, and the nearly endless combinations of cards provide an abundance of replay value. It's a great icebreaker for strangers or new friends, and great for a silly time with old friends.
Sell Outs has been playtested by nearly one hundred people, some friends, and plenty of strangers, and it has launched on Kickstarter with the beta art, but a finished ruleset and a completed card list. The Kickstarter campaign will feature the game at $20, plus $7 shipping to individuals in the US or $12 shipping to anywhere in the world.
Sell Outs was originally conceived during a game of Pretend You're Xyzzy, an online clone of Cards Against Humanity, with Alex and many of Alex's friends. It devolved into inside jokes. The concept was borne from craving a social game that's less about what you play, and more about what you say. It is hilariously funny and makes for great memories. As we've seen in all of our playtesting, even if you're losing you're having fun!
Sell Outs is a special creative experience, featuring more improv than other modern games. Sell Outs has gone above and beyond similar games with a pitch aspect and perfected it. Before you know it you'll be selling a wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tubeman that shoots lightning bolts as a solution to Mormons congregating outside your friend's door!
Bad Kerning LLC is a Northeastern Pennsylvania based community-centric company that designs and develops tabletop games for all gamers. Bad Kerning is owned and run by Sean Teevan and Alexander Daise. For more information on Bad Kerning LLC visit www.bad-kerning.com.
Check out the Kickstarter project here: https://www.kickstarter.com/
Sean Teevan
Alexander Daise
contact@bad-
