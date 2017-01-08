 
News By Tag
* Picture Book Nature Children
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Martinsburg
  West Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098

Children's Author Erin Mackey Announces Release of new Picture Book "The Sleeping Flower"

 
 
Small Author Photo
Small Author Photo
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. - Jan. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Rising in popularity for her work in middle grade chapter book, children's author Erin Mackey is expanding her reach with the recent announcement of the release of "The Sleeping Flower". "The Sleeping Flower" is her first picture book and anticipation surrounding it is high.

Finding ways to connect with young readers is one of children's author Erin Mackey's passions.  Fresh off her well-received work for middle graders, Mackey recently announced the release of her latest children's book "The Sleeping Flower", which is her first picture book published.  The combination of her near hypnotic verse, with emotion inspiring water paintings and other art certainly drives home Mackey's abilities on this new platform.

Mackey commented, "I love to write stories that allow children to live out new adventures in their minds."

According to the author, "The Sleeping Flower" tells the beautiful story of a flower at it moves out of the winter season into spring, clearly carrying metaphors that can apply to many of its young reader's lives, delivering inspiration and a sense of hope.

Expect more work from Mackey crossing multiple children's genres in the near future as her profile, deservedly, rises.

For more information be sure to visit Mackey's website at www.erinmackeyauthor.com or contact her at erinmackeyauthor@yahoo.com.

Contact
Erin Mackey Author
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Picture Book Nature Children
Industry:Books
Location:Martinsburg - West Virginia - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share