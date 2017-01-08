News By Tag
Children's Author Erin Mackey Announces Release of new Picture Book "The Sleeping Flower"
Finding ways to connect with young readers is one of children's author Erin Mackey's passions. Fresh off her well-received work for middle graders, Mackey recently announced the release of her latest children's book "The Sleeping Flower", which is her first picture book published. The combination of her near hypnotic verse, with emotion inspiring water paintings and other art certainly drives home Mackey's abilities on this new platform.
Mackey commented, "I love to write stories that allow children to live out new adventures in their minds."
According to the author, "The Sleeping Flower" tells the beautiful story of a flower at it moves out of the winter season into spring, clearly carrying metaphors that can apply to many of its young reader's lives, delivering inspiration and a sense of hope.
Expect more work from Mackey crossing multiple children's genres in the near future as her profile, deservedly, rises.
For more information be sure to visit Mackey's website at www.erinmackeyauthor.com
