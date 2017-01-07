 
Industry News





Architect's Mission as 2017 AIA Florida President to Communicate Value of the Profession

Southwest Florida architect Joyce Owens to lead prestigious organization
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Award-winning architect, Joyce Owens, AIA, RIBA, is proud to announce her term as president of AIA Florida, which began on January 1. Based in Tallahassee, AIA Florida is a chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and ranks as one of the nation's largest state components. Of all who have served in this prestigious leadership position with AIA Florida, Owens is the third woman in the history of the organization do so.

"While it may be significant that I am one of three women who have held this position in a century old professional organization, it is not my focus. My priority is to raise awareness of architecture with an emphasis on good design," said Owens. "My theme for the year is Communicating Value—that is the value that architects and architecture bring to our communities."

After returning to Florida from London, England, where she worked for fifteen years at the award-winning architectural practice that she co-founded, Owens was surprised to discover a difference in the level of respect she was given as a design professional from what she was accustomed to while working abroad. As President of AIA Florida she hopes to work towards changing that perception.

One of her goals this year is to work with the members of AIA Florida to advocate the value of architecture and the profession to the public at-large. "Architects are the ones who must promote and explain the architectural profession, which is respected by the public, but not really understood," said Owens. And she believes it is important for architects to communicate their value simply, without use of professional jargon.

Owens graduated from Notre Dame University with a degree in architecture before winning a Rotary Foundation scholarship to study in London, where she decided to return to work. As co-founding partner at the London-based award-winning, globally recognized firm, Azman Owens Architects, she worked for clients such as recent London Mayor Boris Johnson, late renegade British fashion designer Alexander McQueen, fashion guru Isabella Blow and Swiss luxury retailer TAGHeuer. The partnership was named one of the 13 Top Emerging Architectural Practices in UK in the April 2000 Architectural Review. Owens' work has been published in books, magazines, and news sources. She has won awards from the UK's Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), the American Institute of Architects (AIA), as well as other international design competitions.

Owens returned to the U.S in 2004, and opened her practice, Architecture Joyce Owens, LLC, in 2007. Since reestablishing herself in Southwest Florida, she has been recognized for her volunteer work with AIA Florida Southwest, public architecture and design exhibitions and local award-winning projects.

As a consummate advocate for the profession of architecture, Owens has served as an architectural columnist for the USA Today 10 Best and the Gannett owned Fort Myers News-Press and regularly speaks at conferences and symposiums sponsored by the Sarasota Architecture Foundation and various local organizations.

Since 2014, Owens served as AIA Florida Vice President of Communications and in 2016 as President-Elect. She previously served as President of AIA Florida Southwest as well as an active member and officer of Florida Foundation for Architecture's Board of Trustees.

For more information, contact Joyce Owens at (239) 275-5773 or visit   http://www.architecturejoyceowens.com/.

