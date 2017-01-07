News By Tag
Oracle DBA – Interactive Software Methodology Training in Online
The registered Oracle training partners in Austin, Texas, United States provides an Oracle DBA online training for database professionals.
In major, the training program is organized for both beginner level students and database professionals. They learn how to handle Oracle database software, and also learn how to create oracle database, manage oracle instance, manage storage structures in database, schema objects, configuring oracle network environment, database recovery, Flashback database method, recovery manager, and also learn how to monitor and manage storage data. By enrolling in this Online Training Event, the professionals will get pre-functioned Oracle DBA workshop video free.
The Interactive Oracle DBA Training will be organized by registered training partners in United States and the program will be for 3 days starting from Jan 18th 2017. The interested graduates and database professionals can register for the training program online @ Sulekha IT Training or make a call: 512-337-1122.
For more: https://techjobs.sulekha.com/
