 
News By Tag
* Oracle Dba Training
* Oracle DBA Online Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


Oracle DBA – Interactive Software Methodology Training in Online

The registered Oracle training partners in Austin, Texas, United States provides an Oracle DBA online training for database professionals.
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The registered Oracle training partners provides an Oracle DBA online training for database professionals. The Oracle Database experts lectures about the basic concepts of Oracle DBA, database architecture, iterative software methodology and all other entities in database.

In major, the training program is organized for both beginner level students and database professionals. They learn how to handle Oracle database software, and also learn how to create oracle database, manage oracle instance, manage storage structures in database, schema objects, configuring oracle network environment, database recovery, Flashback database method, recovery manager, and also learn how to monitor and manage storage data. By enrolling in this Online Training Event, the professionals will get pre-functioned Oracle DBA workshop video free.

The Interactive Oracle DBA Training will be organized by registered training partners in United States and the program will be for 3 days starting from Jan 18th 2017. The interested graduates and database professionals can register for the training program online @ Sulekha IT Training or make a call: 512-337-1122.

For more: https://techjobs.sulekha.com/oracle-dba-online-training
End
Source:Sulekha IT Training
Email:***@sulekha.net Email Verified
Tags:Oracle Dba Training, Oracle DBA Online Training
Industry:Education
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sulekha Techjobs PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share