How to Self Publish to Establish Small Business Brands is Demystified on the Moment Masters Podcast
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a The Small Biz Whisperer is joined by the serial entrepreneur Freda Thomas to discuss leveraging thought leadership content
"You don't go to a nail salon and ask them to do your hair," says Brown. "You want an expert in what they're doing. So, how do you position yourself as an expert?"
The focus of the episode is on self-publishing a book. With over 20 years of experience as a business coach and advisor, Thomas provides insight into the many benefits of associating yourself with a book as an entrepreneur. She also discusses her own self-publishing experience from conception to printing, including her steps to success:
· Identify a need for your manuscript
· Talk to a lawyer about potential legal ramifications
· Create an outline
· Determine a writing schedule
· Figure out how you will actually do the writing
· Hire a graphic designer
· Find an editor
· Go to press
To listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast, visit the http://momentmasters.podbean.com/
For even more small business mastery tips, attend Growth & Success Con on March 21, 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Brown and Thomas in-person along with nearly 20 other business gurus as they share their expert advice to run a more effective profitable business at this full day networking conference. For more details and to register, visit http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com.
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://momentmasters.podbean.com/
