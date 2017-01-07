 
My Design Station adds personal touch to wedding products

 
 
LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Brides-to-be increasingly want to add special, personal touches to their big day. With creative gifts, handmade décor and bespoke wall art, My Design Station can help you expand the profitability of your wedding business and add a totally unique twist to your services with our made-to-order products.

The My Design Station team of experienced designers and artisan craftsmen can create unique pieces including table settings, centrepieces, wedding favours and venue decorations. Many of our products are laser cut and laser engraved, then hand finished to give a beautiful, high quality appearance perfect for a special day. Whether your wedding couples want their own initials engraved onto a special design or, decorative accents created with a design personal to them, we can work with you to bring their visions to life.

Our bespoke and one off designs make a creative, inspiring addition to your wedding packages, allowing to give your clients free reign when it comes to decorating their venue and creating truly personal keepsakes for their guests and wedding party.

Because our pieces are made to order, we can work with you on every project to create something beautifully inspiring and made to last.

From unique wedding invitations to creative pieces of wedding décor for the venue, our team of designers can create original pieces that elevate your service offering above the competition.

Here are just a few reasons to form a partnership with My Design Station:

- Offer your customers unique products they can't get from any other company

- We can work with you to turn your creative ideas into physical products

- Make your customers' special days even more special with personalised touches

- Add unique revenue streams to your business

- All of our products are made with quality materials and have a professional finish

- We can offer discounts for large orders and ongoing partnerships

  If you would like to discuss a partnership with My Design Station and benefit from creative and unique products, get in touch! Call 07775161416 or email hello@mydesignstation.co.uk

