CRL moves to prestigious new London headquarters to bolster growth plans

-- STRUCTURAL defects insurance specialist CRL has moved into new headquarters in London's 110 Bishopsgate development (formerly Heron Tower) to support its ambitious growth plans for 2017.The move follows a phenomenal 2016, which has seen CRL invest in a new sales centre and training academy at its Horsham office, substantially increase its market share and recruit new staff.CRL now occupies the 15floor of the iconic skyscraper which has impressive views over Canary Wharf and the city. At 46-storeys, the building is the second tallest in the City of London after The Shard.Steve Mansour, Chief Executive Officer for CRL, said: "The move represents a commitment by CRL to invest in the latest technology and working practices to create an outstanding work space and support the development of our staff."CRL is a growing company and the time is right for us to establish a base that best represents our values and culture as a business. The new premises are a much more rewarding environment for our team and we also look forward to welcoming our clients to our new home this year."CRL is now firmly established as a leading player in the marketplace. We are the country's third largest structural defects insurance arranger and our new headquarters will give CRL the right platform to grow that position."Innovation flows through CRL's new London HQ from the ability to book meeting rooms by I-pad, wi-fi telephony and work spaces named after some of the world's most forward-thinking buildings, including Space Needle and Burj Khalifa.Office interior graphics and messages are designed to drive innovation and collaborative behaviour. CRL actively promote bravery and venturous spirit in the people they employ and the new office environment offers the perfect opportunity to reinforce these core values.The new London office supports CRL's regional offices in Horsham, Liverpool, Belfast and Newcastle and 2016 saw the company's head count increase to 102 employees.CRL's specialist team arranges structural defects insurance for contractors, developers, builders, housing associations and architects to protect thousands of new build properties and conversions throughout the UK and Ireland.The in-house team assist in sourcing fast, flexible cover and are dedicated to providing the highest quality of customer service. In a recent independent customer survey 97.5% of those surveyed would recommend CRL to their friends and family.Client feedback also states a flexible approach, coupled with speedy turnaround times and highly competitive premiums make CRL an obvious choice for their structural defects insurance.0800 772 3200 / +44(0) 20 7127 5198