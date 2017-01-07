 
News By Tag
* FIFI Amit Lohani
* Usda
* FEUSA
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

FIFI in association with FEUSA promotes U.S. origin products in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad

 
 
FIFI FEUSA Amit Lohani Tim Hamilton
FIFI FEUSA Amit Lohani Tim Hamilton
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
FIFI Amit Lohani
Usda
FEUSA

Industry:
Government

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

Subject:
Partnerships

KOLKATA, India - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) and Food Export Association of the Midwest and Northeast USA (FEUSA) have partnered for the first time ever to promote the high quality products of U.S. origin in cities of Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.These High tea events will be organized in close alliance with U.S. Government's Department of Agriculture (USDA) and U.S Consulates in all the three cities on the 16th ,17th and 18th Januray 2017.

Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI), is an apex chamber, which represents over 6500 importers and gourmet retailers from India and work closely with various country governments and Government of India to benefit the member importers and with an objective to bring international products to the end consumers.

FIFI and FEUSA realize the underneath and untapped potential outside of Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore and are doing an extensive outreach activity with an objective to create awareness about high quality U.S. origin products among Indian trade stakeholders. With this program both the organizations aim to educate Indian retailers and traders about the vast range of American products and their incorporation in dynamically changing Indian market.

In a goodwill message Amit Lohani, Founder Director of Forum of Indian Food Importers said, "We warmly welcome Mr. Tim Hamilton, Executive Director FEUSA to India! It is an honor to be part of an event that promotes high quality U.S. origin products as part of a healthy lifestyle. This joint effort by Food Export USA and FIFI to promulgate U.S. origin products will play a pivotal role in building new synergies and bonds. We recognize tremendous potential outside of Delhi and Mumbai in cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai. To cater to this perpetually increasing consumer base effectively, certain processes need to be established and programs like these are a step in this direction."

Mr. Lohani also extended his gratitude to Mr. Scott Sindelar, Minister Counselor for Agricultural Affairs at U.S. Embassy, India for his continued support and to Mr. Keith Sunderlal, Director, SCS group (in-country representative of FEUSA) for their forward looking approach and proactive idea of reaching out to Indian trade in potential markets.

FIFI has reached out to organized and unorganized retailers, importers, wholesales, executive chefs, bloggers, and HORECA industry to help them benefit from this educational platform. To outspread the recognition and availability related questions for F&B products of U.S. origin among end consumers FIFI welcomes questions and queries via e-mails (amitlohani@fifi.in). #FIFI #USDAIndia #FEUSA

Media Contact
FORUM OF INDIAN FOOD IMPORTERS (FIFI)
9811158889
convenor@fifi.in
End
Source:
Email:***@fifi.in
Tags:FIFI Amit Lohani, Usda, FEUSA
Industry:Government
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Forum of Indian Food Importers PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share