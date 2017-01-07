News By Tag
FIFI in association with FEUSA promotes U.S. origin products in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad
Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI), is an apex chamber, which represents over 6500 importers and gourmet retailers from India and work closely with various country governments and Government of India to benefit the member importers and with an objective to bring international products to the end consumers.
FIFI and FEUSA realize the underneath and untapped potential outside of Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore and are doing an extensive outreach activity with an objective to create awareness about high quality U.S. origin products among Indian trade stakeholders. With this program both the organizations aim to educate Indian retailers and traders about the vast range of American products and their incorporation in dynamically changing Indian market.
In a goodwill message Amit Lohani, Founder Director of Forum of Indian Food Importers said, "We warmly welcome Mr. Tim Hamilton, Executive Director FEUSA to India! It is an honor to be part of an event that promotes high quality U.S. origin products as part of a healthy lifestyle. This joint effort by Food Export USA and FIFI to promulgate U.S. origin products will play a pivotal role in building new synergies and bonds. We recognize tremendous potential outside of Delhi and Mumbai in cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai. To cater to this perpetually increasing consumer base effectively, certain processes need to be established and programs like these are a step in this direction."
Mr. Lohani also extended his gratitude to Mr. Scott Sindelar, Minister Counselor for Agricultural Affairs at U.S. Embassy, India for his continued support and to Mr. Keith Sunderlal, Director, SCS group (in-country representative of FEUSA) for their forward looking approach and proactive idea of reaching out to Indian trade in potential markets.
FIFI has reached out to organized and unorganized retailers, importers, wholesales, executive chefs, bloggers, and HORECA industry to help them benefit from this educational platform. To outspread the recognition and availability related questions for F&B products of U.S. origin among end consumers FIFI welcomes questions and queries via e-mails (amitlohani@fifi.in). #FIFI #USDAIndia #FEUSA
FORUM OF INDIAN FOOD IMPORTERS (FIFI)
9811158889
convenor@fifi.in
