The Prime Watches Celebrates The Free India Spirit With The Republic Deals Offering

-- The Prime Watches being an authorised watch retailer of India takes part in every celebration of the country with its patrons. It comes up with amazing deals that have always been attractive to the watch lovers. For celebrating the Republic Day this year, The Prime Watches planned an offer that allows buyers to get up to 50% off on selected timepieces from its collections. With this offer, the luxury watch boutique is set to enhance the cheering mood of the festival among the Indians.Republic deals always come with the spirit of the free India, and the watch boutique does not miss the touch of nationality in their campaign. It has announced to give maximum 50% off on the brands like Armani Exchange, Chaps, Citizen, DKNY, Emporio Armani, Esprit, Fossil, Guess, Guess Collection and Michael Kors and more. The timepieces on the offer are also very attractive that suit the individual demand of the buyers. There are watches for every mood and collections are also wide in numbers.The watches from the Michael Kors and Citizen bring out a handsome appeal of the brands. Both men and women can choose their timepieces from the collections especially planned for this Republic deals. From the Citizen brand, collections like Classic and Eco-Drive watches are on offers that are crafted with unique designs and advanced functions. As much as 78 watches are selected for the Republic and the selection process has been done according to the demand of the watch-lovers.Emporio Armani is another well-known brand chosen for the offering. The timepieces from the brand are designed magnificently, and the collections contain both men's and women's watches. Minimum 30% off is given on these watches. Michael Kors watches are also there to extend the collection of the offerings. The timepieces clad in black, blue, rose-gold and silver seem to have an ageless appeal among the generation.The Republic Deals Offerings from The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique is not ended here. The brands are numerous in numbers and the watches are varied in collections. Watch lovers can also opt for DKNY watches that have designed with the advanced functions and creative looks. Patrons can get up to 50% off on the collections of the brand. These watches seem perfect for the youth of the generation. With leather and stainless steel straps, they are designed with an amazing way.The Prime-Luxury Watch Boutique has already started their Republic Deals with up to 50% off on the selected timepieces from the above-mentioned brand. People can visit the official site of the watch boutique and can call their luxury watch experts for getting the details about the offering. The watch boutique makes this offer valid till 26th January of 2017. It has also prepared a special link for the buyers who want to explore the watches chosen for the offer. With the announcement of the offer, The Prime Watches seemed hopeful that it meets the demand of the watch lovers and brings happy smiles on their faces on this special occasion.Being operated by the largest chain of luxury watch boutiques, The Prime Watches is considered to be one of the trusted names in the watch retailing field of India. The coveted brands of luxury watches such Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer and more enrich the collections of the watch boutique. Along with the luxury brands, it also comes up with renowned fashion brands, including Citizen, DKNY, Calvin Klein, Fossil and more. With more than 25 years of trust, this watch boutique has been providing the best-selling and trending timepieces to the watch-lovers.The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique+91 9830315007 / +91 9038443344