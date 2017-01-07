News By Tag
Bista Solutions' Year in Review 2016
Near the start of 2016, in February we changed our corporate logo, in conjunction with our rebranding process that had been underway months earlier.
This rebranding captured metaphorically the company's progression as a cutting-edge, world-class technology firm now operating in North America, EMEA, and Asia Bista's rebranding concepts symbolizes its successful and ongoing transition as a world class technology solutions firm.
Bista Solutions Value Proposition was redefined as to "Creating Value that becomes a catalyst for sustainable customer growth, organically"
Bista's new logo and phraseology captures the spirit and essence of our on-going transformation.
Awards & Achievements:
Bista Solutions has a distinguished record as a Gold Partner with Odoo. In the year 2016, Bista Solutions added 865 Odoo Enterprise users in collaboration Odoo. Bista realized a 400% increase in revenue over 2015. The outcome of our hard work and focused efforts was that Bista Solutions achieved for the second time in a row the coveted Best Odoo Partner in America 2016
Another feather in the cap in 2016 was Bista Solutions was recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA by Inc 5000. Bista Solutions won this award with a high rank of #773 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 517%. This prestigious award is only granted to America's fastest growing private companies.The list represents a unique assessment of the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small businesses.
Events and Trade Shows:
Bista Solutions participated at the 36th GITEX Technology Week 2016 held between 16th to 20th October 2016 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Bista Solutions exhibited its services and products with the two best in class ERP platforms available: NetSuite and Odoo. Bista exhibited two of its most popular products at GITEX-16 entitled "EDGE" an Educational Management Solutions platform which addresses the areas of Attendance Management, Admissions Management, and Payroll. In addition, we have "EMPOWER" Educational Human Resource Management Software…). EMPOWER is designed for a regional market, the Middle East, to reflect and accommodate distinct rule, regulations, and business practices. Bista had an overwhelming attendance at both Odoo and NetSuite stands with almost 150 plus customers visiting from Saudi Oman Kuwait Qatar Africa and all the GCC countries and some even from as far as Hong Kong
Towards the end of the year in November Bista Solutions also took part in one of USA's biggest Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo - AAPEX held at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas, United States Of America. This is the 1st year Bista participated in Aapex and introduced its brand new product "SPECTRA" during the 3 days event. SPECTRA is a Supply Chain Intelligence Software that addresses every typical challenge facing the aftermarket automotive industry. It is a combination of business rules, machine learning technology, data management, statistical models and visualization techniques to give you powerful insights into your supply chain. Bista Solutions was featured in the all new automotive technology solutions section at AAPEX 2016. Mr Prateek Kulkarni, COO at Bista Solutions spoke about their experience and told AAPEX tv how they have been successful in providing top-notch Enterprise solutions to the automotive industry.
Bista Solutions organized a multi-city Road Show held in major North American cities to highlight and promote the new Odoo Version 10. Bista also showcased some impressive new features in the new version to the attendees and spoke about emerging trends in Odoo solutions. During this social hour, Bista spoke to all attendees individually about how they can use Odoo to change their business into a more efficient one.
For more details on our solutions and products you can visit our website www.bistasolutions.com or get in touch with us through sales@bistasolutions.com (mailto:sales@
