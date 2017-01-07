Development of Micro-LED Technology Expected to Grow Due to Rising Global Demand

Micro Led Market

As LEDs were developed and evolve globally, micro-LED display has appeared in a completely new form as of 2010. According to the study, increasing interests from electronics organization like Apple and Sony during the recent period have exhilarated further investments in micro-LED and augmented the program for its commercialization. Compared with the existing technologies, micro-LED offers momentous perfections in many ranges, including brightness & contrast, energy competence and response time. MicroLED is a self-emitting display technology that uses tiny LEDs for sub pixels. Additionally, MicroLED technology places the foundation for Sony's "Crystal LED" and Samsung's "QLED".Since 2010, manufacturers have been constantly developing micro-LED display technology through integration and R&D. In 2012, Sony developed a prototype micro-LED display but it doesn't gain very much popularity and sales were also low. After that, a new technology AMOLED, took all the highlights because of its amazing features. It is a type of display i.e. found in TVs and mobile devices. AMOLED displays also offer greater power savings than traditional OLED displays.The report also covers its application in large-sized panel and advantages, such as low power consumption, enhanced color saturation and higher brightness. By looking to these features, Apple aims to use micro-LED to create sharp, HD displays. Thus, the main concern is to reduce the size of LEDs used for each pixel. As of 2016, manufacturers leading in micro-LED patent applications include Apple affiliated Luxvue, Sony, Leti, X-Celeprint and others. Among these, LuxVue i.e. acquired by Apple, sparked the market interest again because its microLED technology was nine times brighter than OLED and LCD.In the next section, the report also presents the list of major companies who are the main factors behind these developments. It includes, Apple, Dimatix, Fujifilm, Google, ITRI, Sony and Thomas Innovation. However, Micro-LED received large sums of R&D funds and gaiin attention from leading enterprises, due to its specs outshine LCDs and matching OLED picture quality, but at current stage micro-LED displays are still unusual because of three main barriers, such as bonding on a LED component, chip bonding; and mass transfer of Micro-LEDs.