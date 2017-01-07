Servowatch to supply Royal Thai Navy with its most advanced IPMS

Contact

Amy Gregory

Image Line Communications

***@imageline.co.uk Amy GregoryImage Line Communications

End

-- As military vessels become even more complex with smaller crew sizes it becomes critical that integrated systems work under the strictest of conditions and are proven and extremely reliable. Servowatch, a leading supplier of advanced integrated ship control systems has been down selected by Bangkok Dock Co., (1957) Ltd. in Thailand to supply their Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) for the latest Pattani-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) being built for the Royal Thai Navy (RTN).This is the second vessel based on the same BAE Systems Naval Ships design as the Amazonas-class vessels operated by Brazil to be supplied by Servowatch with its world-class control system. The River-class Batch 2 is also being constructed for the UK Royal Navy and like the first Brazilian vessel it will incorporate Servowatch's IPMS capability.Servowatch Systems' scope of supply comprises an IPMS control and monitoring package for the vessel's propulsion, power generation, HVAC, fire-detection, tank gauging systems and auxiliary services."We understand as military vessels are increasing in complexity while simultaneously reducing crew sizes, systems integration is key to ensuring the functionality of critical components. Servowatch has introduced its most powerful IPMS solution allowing more COTS (commercial off-the-shelf)product integration. It reduces platform cost, integration time and commissioning, whilst retaining the durability and power of the original Servowatch product," says: Andrew Burns, Sales and Marketing Director, Servowatch."We are very much looking forward to continuing our work with Bangkok Dock's own team of experts to enhance the capability, service and support that the company delivers to the Royal Thai Navy's specified requirements, " he adds.The UK-headquartered company has invested heavily in the design and development of the next generation IPMS systems. Designed to military or commercial standards, principally for naval or larger complex commercial vessels, Servowatch offers a range of bespoke solutions to provide propulsion, electrical and auxiliary plant management from multifunction workstations with automation programmed into the system.