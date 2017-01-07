News By Tag
Servowatch to supply Royal Thai Navy with its most advanced IPMS
This is the second vessel based on the same BAE Systems Naval Ships design as the Amazonas-class vessels operated by Brazil to be supplied by Servowatch with its world-class control system. The River-class Batch 2 is also being constructed for the UK Royal Navy and like the first Brazilian vessel it will incorporate Servowatch's IPMS capability.
Servowatch Systems' scope of supply comprises an IPMS control and monitoring package for the vessel's propulsion, power generation, HVAC, fire-detection, tank gauging systems and auxiliary services.
"We understand as military vessels are increasing in complexity while simultaneously reducing crew sizes, systems integration is key to ensuring the functionality of critical components. Servowatch has introduced its most powerful IPMS solution allowing more COTS (commercial off-the-shelf)
"We are very much looking forward to continuing our work with Bangkok Dock's own team of experts to enhance the capability, service and support that the company delivers to the Royal Thai Navy's specified requirements, " he adds.
The UK-headquartered company has invested heavily in the design and development of the next generation IPMS systems. Designed to military or commercial standards, principally for naval or larger complex commercial vessels, Servowatch offers a range of bespoke solutions to provide propulsion, electrical and auxiliary plant management from multifunction workstations with automation programmed into the system.
