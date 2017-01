ASUSTOR Launches ADM 2.7 Beta with Four New Innovations

Spread the Word

-- ASUSTOR Inc., a leading innovator and provider of network storage solutions, has announced the launch of the ADM 2.7 Beta for all ASUSTOR NAS devices. This firmware update strengthens system security, operation stability and enhances graphics engine performance. This new update not only introduces the latest Linux kernel version (4.4.24) but also features four new prominent innovations. The first of these new innovations is the new EZ Connect function which automatically helps users to configure port forwarding services. Once a user's Cloud ID has been enabled on an ASUSTOR NAS device, the EZ-Router service will automatically be enabled in order to complete all port forwarding configurations. Furthermore, during the installation of Apps, any associated port configurations can directly be enabled, significantly simplifying the port configuration process. For advanced users, the manual connection service is still provided, giving them the flexibility to manually configure port settings or to use third party DDNS services. The second new innovation introduced in the ADM 2.7 Beta are autonomous firmware and App updates. System administrators can now specify certain times for the NAS to execute version checks and updates for firmware and Apps. This allows the system to avoid updates during times with high system loading or busy network traffic where the updating process can affect normal day to day operations of the device. The third innovation is heterogeneous data sharing via CIFS shared folders. This new feature allows administrators to take client-side (Windows, Mac, Linux, NAS) folders and seamlessly mount them to ADM File Explorer. This makes it easy for administrators to quickly share files with specified users while also being able to maintain access security with configurable individual access permissions to mounted folders. The fourth and final innovation is the newly added PPPoE broadband connection service. With this function, users can directly get the IP distributed by their ISP to execute dial up connections via their NAS. With regards to users with closed network environments, this helps them to avoid having to make associated router configurations. It is recommended that users combine this function with ASUSTOR's Multi-Layered Protection Plan for optimal security.The ADM 2.7 upgrade and four new innovations will be comprehensively introduced to ASUSTOR's x86 64-bit series devices which include the 31, 32, 50, 51, 61, 62 and 70 series. 6, 2, 3, and 10 series devices can be upgraded to ADM 2.7 to enjoy the four new innovations, however, the Linux kernel version will not be upgraded to version 4.4.24 due to hardware limitations."Creating a user-friendly and easy-to-use operating system for our users is ASUSTOR's mission," said Quote Lin, Chief Technology Officer at ASUSTOR. "We are elated to bring four new innovations to our users in the latest version of ADM. The ASUSTOR team continues to be committed to creating safe and simple to use network storage products that provide our users with unparalleled experiences."This function which automatically helps users to easily configure port forwarding services no matter if they are new to NAS or an IT professional. Once a user's Cloud ID has been enabled on an ASUSTOR NAS device, the EZ-Router* service will automatically be enabled in order to complete all port forwarding configurations. Furthermore, during the installation of Apps, any associated port forwarding configurations can also be automatically completed. The manual connection is still provided for users who require the flexibility to configure their own customized settings.EZ-Router: Please check the compatibility table ( https://www.asustor.com/ service/router? id=router When system resource use is maximized, executing system updates may affect system operation efficiency. ASUSTOR provides flexible scheduling that allows administrators to schedule firmware version checks and updates during appropriate times in order to avoid high system loading or busy network traffic. Also, new update settings have also been added to App Central. App Central can now check for ADM and App version compatibility and then proceed to automatically update Apps. Updates can also be scheduled for times when the system resource requirements are low.This new feature allows administrators to take client-side (Windows, Mac, Linux, NAS) folders and seamlessly mount them to ADM File Explorer. This makes it easy for administrators to quickly share files with specified users while also being able to maintain access security with configurable individual access permissions to mounted folders.With this function, users can directly get the IP distributed by their ISP to execute dial up connections via their NAS. With regards to users with closed network environments, this helps them to avoid having to make associated router configurations. It is recommended that users combine the use of this function withA multi-layered approach to security provides active protection for users' network, system and data.The first layer of protection targets external network security. ADM's firewall and ADM Defender, protect the system against malicious attacks from the Internet.The second layer of protection provides secure system connections via features such as encrypted VPN connections (IPSec/L2TP), SSL certificate connections and the automatic logout mechanism. Also provided are functions for individual user security which include 2-step verification and individual access permissions for folders, files and Apps.The third layer of protection targets the NAS's internal data and includes features such as MyArchive cold backups, AES 256-bit encryption and antivirus software that works to quarantine Trojan horse infections.For more information about the ADM 2.7 Beta Program, please visit: http://www.asustor.com/ betaProgram Feedback: http://support.asustor.com/Founded in 2011, ASUSTOR Inc. was established via direct investment from ASUSTeK Computer Inc (http://www.asus.com/tw/). The ASUSTOR brand name was created as a portmanteau of "ASUS" and "Storage".