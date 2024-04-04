News By Tag
ASUSTOR Launches ADM 2.7 Beta with Four New Innovations
The ADM 2.7 upgrade and four new innovations will be comprehensively introduced to ASUSTOR's x86 64-bit series devices which include the 31, 32, 50, 51, 61, 62 and 70 series. 6, 2, 3, and 10 series devices can be upgraded to ADM 2.7 to enjoy the four new innovations, however, the Linux kernel version will not be upgraded to version 4.4.24 due to hardware limitations.
"Creating a user-friendly and easy-to-use operating system for our users is ASUSTOR's mission," said Quote Lin, Chief Technology Officer at ASUSTOR. "We are elated to bring four new innovations to our users in the latest version of ADM. The ASUSTOR team continues to be committed to creating safe and simple to use network storage products that provide our users with unparalleled experiences."
Key Innovations for the ADM 2.7 Beta
EZ Connect
This function which automatically helps users to easily configure port forwarding services no matter if they are new to NAS or an IT professional. Once a user's Cloud ID has been enabled on an ASUSTOR NAS device, the EZ-Router* service will automatically be enabled in order to complete all port forwarding configurations. Furthermore, during the installation of Apps, any associated port forwarding configurations can also be automatically completed. The manual connection is still provided for users who require the flexibility to configure their own customized settings.
EZ-Router: Please check the compatibility table (https://www.asustor.com/
Autonomous Firmware and App Updates
When system resource use is maximized, executing system updates may affect system operation efficiency. ASUSTOR provides flexible scheduling that allows administrators to schedule firmware version checks and updates during appropriate times in order to avoid high system loading or busy network traffic. Also, new update settings have also been added to App Central. App Central can now check for ADM and App version compatibility and then proceed to automatically update Apps. Updates can also be scheduled for times when the system resource requirements are low.
Heterogeneous Data Sharing via CIFS Shared Folders
This new feature allows administrators to take client-side (Windows, Mac, Linux, NAS) folders and seamlessly mount them to ADM File Explorer. This makes it easy for administrators to quickly share files with specified users while also being able to maintain access security with configurable individual access permissions to mounted folders.
PPPoE Broadband Connection Service
With this function, users can directly get the IP distributed by their ISP to execute dial up connections via their NAS. With regards to users with closed network environments, this helps them to avoid having to make associated router configurations. It is recommended that users combine the use of this function with ASUSTOR's Multi-Layered Protection Plan*.
ASUSTOR Multi-Layered Protection Plan: A multi-layered approach to security provides active protection for users' network, system and data.
The first layer of protection targets external network security. ADM's firewall and ADM Defender, protect the system against malicious attacks from the Internet.
The second layer of protection provides secure system connections via features such as encrypted VPN connections (IPSec/L2TP)
The third layer of protection targets the NAS's internal data and includes features such as MyArchive cold backups, AES 256-bit encryption and antivirus software that works to quarantine Trojan horse infections.
For more information about the ADM 2.7 Beta Program, please visit: http://www.asustor.com/
Feedback: http://support.asustor.com/
About ASUSTOR
Founded in 2011, ASUSTOR Inc. was established via direct investment from ASUSTeK Computer Inc (http://www.asus.com/
Contact
ASUSTOR Inc.
***@asustor.com
