Automated Material Handling Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automated Material Handling market is accounted for $26.04 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $45.68 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.36% from 2015 to 2022. The Automated Material Handling market has been witnessing exponential growth, mainly due to the huge numbers of developments in technological equipments. The factors such as rising command for computerized solutions from various industrial sectors, manual labour cost diminution through advancement in robotics and mounting focus of manufactures towards secured working environments are the factors favoring the AMH market growth.However, accessibility of automated guided vehicles on hire could lesser the demand for new equipment's and high cost of set up are the factors hampering the market growth. Moreover, massive development in E-Commerce sector will remain as a biggest opportunity for the automated material handling market over the forecast period. Emerging R&D expenditure by manufacturers will remain as a major trend for automated material handling market.Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a foremost and a fastest growing market for AMH equipment over the forecast period due to growing production facilities and the extension of plants in this region. Furthermore, safety and security concerns are increasingly highlighted by government in AMH market. In Emerging countries the AMH market is anticipated to grow at a highest growth rate due to growing number of funds by manufacturers and suppliers for installing equipment at warehouses.Some of the key players in this market include SAP, KUKA AG, Legris Industries, Jungheinrich AG, Dematic GmbH & Co. Kg, Beumer, Vanderlande Industries, Daifuku Co., Ltd, FlexLink AB, Kardex AG, Bastian Solutions, LLC, Oracle, Schaefer Systems, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and Kion Group AG.• Metal & Heavy Machinery• Automotive• Aviation• E-Commerce• Healthcare• Chemical• Semiconductor & Electronics• Food & Beverages• Others• Bulk Load Material Handling System• Unit Load Material Handling System• Waste Handling• Distribution• Packaging• Storage• Transportation• Assembly• Softwareo Labor Management System (LMS)o Warehouse Execution System (WES)o Warehouse Control System (WCS)o Warehouse Management System (WMS)• Serviceso Software Upgradationo Maintenance and Repairo Training• Automated Conveyor and Sortation System• Automated Crane• Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)• Robotic System• Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/automated-material-handling-market