 
News By Tag
* Automated Material Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


Automated Material Handling Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Automated Material Market

Industry:
* Research

Location:
* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automated Material Handling market is accounted for $26.04 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $45.68 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.36% from 2015 to 2022. The Automated Material Handling market has been witnessing exponential growth, mainly due to the huge numbers of developments in technological equipments. The factors such as rising command for computerized solutions from various industrial sectors, manual labour cost diminution through advancement in robotics and mounting focus of manufactures towards secured working environments are the factors favoring the AMH market growth.

However, accessibility of automated guided vehicles on hire could lesser the demand for new equipment's and high cost of set up are the factors hampering the market growth. Moreover, massive development in E-Commerce sector will remain as a biggest opportunity for the automated material handling market over the forecast period. Emerging R&D expenditure by manufacturers will remain as a major trend for automated material handling market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a foremost and a fastest growing market for AMH equipment over the forecast period due to growing production facilities and the extension of plants in this region. Furthermore, safety and security concerns are increasingly highlighted by government in AMH market. In Emerging countries the AMH market is anticipated to grow at a highest growth rate due to growing number of funds by manufacturers and suppliers for installing equipment at warehouses.

Some of the key players in this market include SAP, KUKA AG, Legris Industries, Jungheinrich AG, Dematic GmbH & Co. Kg, Beumer, Vanderlande Industries, Daifuku Co., Ltd, FlexLink AB, Kardex AG, Bastian Solutions, LLC, Oracle, Schaefer Systems, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and Kion Group AG.

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/automated-material-hand...

Application Covered:
• Metal & Heavy Machinery
• Automotive
• Aviation
• E-Commerce
• Healthcare
• Chemical
• Semiconductor & Electronics
• Food & Beverages
• Others

System Type Covered:
• Bulk Load Material Handling System
• Unit Load Material Handling System

Operation Covered:
• Waste Handling
• Distribution
• Packaging
• Storage
• Transportation
• Assembly

Software & Services Covered:
• Software
o Labor Management System (LMS)
o Warehouse Execution System (WES)
o Warehouse Control System (WCS)
o Warehouse Management System (WMS)
• Services
o Software Upgradation
o Maintenance and Repair
o Training

Product Covered:
• Automated Conveyor and Sortation System
• Automated Crane
• Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)
• Robotic System
• Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/automated-material-handling-market

Contact
James lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:Automated Material Market
Industry:Research
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share